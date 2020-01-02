Buttigieg raises $24.7M during 4th quarter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide, a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries.
In a memo from campaign manager Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign said Wednesday it had received more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people and had raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president. It’s a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana — Buttigieg gave up the position Wednesday when his successor was sworn in.
Tumbleweeds trap drivers in Washington state
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Some people spent part of their New Year's Eve trapped on a Washington state highway after tumbleweeds blocked their route, authorities said.
YakTriNews reported that the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that State Route 240 was closed in both directions near West Richland.
Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall.
The state Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene.
Trooper Chris Thorson said it took about 10 hours to clear the road, which opened again around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Thorson says five cars and one 18-wheel semi truck where trapped in the tumbleweeds. No injuries were reported.
“People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds,” Thorson said.
Thorson said Wednesday that troopers found one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds at daylight, but no one was inside.
7 shot at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Seven people were injured in a shooting at a bar in West Virginia early New Year's Day, police said.
The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.
The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.
No arrests have been made.
According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.
The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not specify the nature of their injuries.
"Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement. “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”
