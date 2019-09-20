Trump sues Manhattan DA seeking to block tax return subpoena
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump asked a federal court Thursday to block an effort by New York prosecutors to obtain his tax returns as part of a criminal investigation, opening another front in the president's efforts to keep his financial information private.
Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who recently subpoenaed the president's accounting firm for eight years of his state and federal returns as part of an investigation into payments made to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.
They called the subpoena a "bad faith effort to harass" Trump and said Vance, a Democrat, had overstepped his constitutional authority.
"Virtually 'all legal commenters agree' that a sitting President of the United States is not 'subject to the criminal process' while he is in office," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Yet a county prosecutor in New York, for what appears to be the first time in our nation's history, is attempting to do just that.
Labor pick will seek ethics advice on brokers conflict rule
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick for Labor secretary sought to quell concerns among Democrats that he's too close to the corporate world, telling lawmakers Thursday that if confirmed he'll ask ethics officials if he can participate in the crafting of a conflict of interest rule for stockbrokers.
As a private sector attorney, Eugene Scalia helped undo an Obama-era regulation to put stricter requirements on financial professionals who dispense advice for retirement planning and other investments. The Labor Department is expected to propose a fiduciary rule that aligns with a new Securities and Exchange Commission measure backed by the financial services industry but criticized as too lax by consumer groups .
During testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Scalia tried to assure lawmakers that his years of legal work for corporate clients would not influence his actions as a Cabinet member. He emphasized the "public trust" he embraced during the year he spent as the Labor Department's top lawyer during the George W. Bush administration.
"I'm not necessarily my clients," Scalia said. "I will seek to defend them, to vindicate their rights but that doesn't mean that I necessarily think what they did is proper."
But the possibility he may have to recuse himself from Labor's fiduciary rulemaking was a reminder that most of his career has been spent as a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher firm, where he has run up a string of victories in court cases on behalf of business interests challenging labor and financial regulations.
Feds cite Islam focus in review of Duke-UNC language grant
The Trump administration is threatening to cut funding for a Middle East studies program run by the University of North Carolina and Duke University, arguing that it's misusing a federal grant to advance "ideological priorities" and unfairly promote "the positive aspects of Islam" but not Christianity or Judaism.
An Aug. 29 letter from the U.S. Education Department orders the Duke-UNC Consortium for Middle East Studies to revise its offerings by Sept. 22 or risk losing future funding from a federal grant that's awarded to dozens of universities to support foreign language instruction. The consortium received $235,000 from the grant last year, according to Education Department data.
A statement from the UNC-Chapel Hill says the consortium "deeply values its partnership with the Department of Education" and is "committed to working with the department to provide more information about its programs." Officials at Duke declined to comment. The Education Department declined to say if it's examining similar programs at other schools.
Academic freedom advocates say the government could be setting a dangerous precedent if it injects politics into funding decisions. Some said they had never heard of the Education Department asserting control over such minute details of a program's offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.