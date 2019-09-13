Ex-FBI No. 2 official faces prospect of criminal charges
WASHINGTON -- Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump's wrath, faces the prospect of criminal charges after his lawyers failed to persuade senior Justice Department officials that he didn't intentionally lie to internal investigators.
Two people familiar with the matter said Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen declined an appeal from McCabe's lawyers aimed at preventing a prosecution. The people weren't authorized to discuss the issue by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Still, it wasn't immediately clear when or even whether the United States Attorney's Office in Washington, leading the investigation, might announce charges.
Any indictment would put the spotlight not only on McCabe's actions, but also those of the Justice Department. McCabe's attorneys are likely to argue that the prosecution of McCabe would be politically motivated, with the Justice Department carrying out a vendetta against a Trump adversary.
House votes to bar Arctic drilling; Senate action unlikely
WASHINGTON -- The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted to reinstate a decades-long ban on oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge -- a largely symbolic move aimed at reversing a plan by President Donald Trump to drill in the pristine refuge.
The 225-193 vote comes as the Trump administration has begun planning to sell oil and gas leases in the remote refuge, home to polar bears, caribou, migratory birds and other species.
The drilling was authorized under a 2017 tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Congress, an action the House vote attempts to undo. The bill now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate, where action is unlikely. Trump has vowed to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
Chicago schools to overhaul handling of sex abuse complaints
CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools will overhaul how it handles sexual abuse complaints after a federal investigation found "tragic and inexcusable" problems following student complaints, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.
The agency's Office for Civil Rights called its review -- which began in 2015 after student complaints -- among the most comprehensive of any major urban school district. Federal officials concluded that the district's management, handling and oversight of sexual harassment violated Title IX, which is a federal law designed to protect students from abuse, harassment and gender-based discrimination.
Under the legally binding remedy that the nation's third-largest school district agreed to, any complaints will be reviewed by a second, independent party. The district also will review the actions of current and former employees and change its Title IX procedures, among other things. Federal officials will monitor the district for three years.
"The Chicago Public Schools have inexcusably failed, for quite some time, to provide their students with the basic protections required by law," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kenneth Marcus said in a statement. "These issues must be addressed to ensure that all students in Chicago Public Schools have an opportunity to learn in a safe educational environment free from the threat of sexual harassment or sexual assault."
