5.8 magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damaging homes
GUANICA, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and collapsing some homes, as well as a famed tourist attraction. It was one of the strongest quakes yet in a series that have hit the U.S. territory over the past week.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake was followed by a string of smaller temblors, including one measured at magnitude 5 that struck at 10:51 a.m. (1451 GMT), shaking power lines and frightening residents of southern Puerto Rico who had been waiting outside their homes due to fears the buildings were damaged and unstable.
The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The shake collapsed a coastal rock formation that had formed a sort of rounded window, Punta Ventana, that was a popular tourist draw in the southwest town of Guayanilla.
In the southern town of Guanica, Mayor Santos Seda told The Associated Press that five homes collapsed, but only one of them was inhabited. No injuries had been reported.
Another 29 homes were heavily damaged and about to collapse, he said.
Helicopters buzzed overhead and terrified residents jumped up from their folding chairs every time the earth shook, yelling at others to stay away from power lines.
Few people dared go back inside their homes, but José Quiñones, 54, had no choice. His 80-year-old mother had heart problems and was lying in bed.
Dozens of people in a neighborhood called Hope in Guanica walked around with their phones and yelled out the magnitude of the latest earthquakes as they tried to calm children who were forced to open the presents they'd received for Three Kings Day, a religious holiday, on streets and sidewalks.
“This is hell,” said Albert Rodríguez, 43, whose home collapsed on one side as the smell of gas filled the air. “We haven’t slept.... You can’t remain calm here. Guanica is no longer a safe place.”
Less than a block away, Silvestre Alicea surveyed his home, which collapsed on his prized blue 1977 Toyota Corolla as he leaped from the balcony.
Alicea had lived in New York for years until he retired to Guanica two years ago to live in the home he spent 15 years building. He doesn’t have insurance.
People in the working-class neighborhood shared soda and snacks as they sought shelter from a harsh sun, careful to stay away from homes whose columns and foundations were heavily cracked.
Many already had bags packed in their cars with a change of clothes, food, water and medicine.
Some like Noelia De Jesús, 69, and her husband, who uses a wheelchair, didn’t know where they would spend the night. Government officials who inspected their home earlier in the morning said it was unsafe to live in and advised them to stay elsewhere.
“Everything broke, including the TV,” she said. “This is horrible.”
Puerto Rico doesn’t have a public earthquake warning system, except for sirens that are supposed to ring in case of a tsunami. Residents in this neighborhood criticized the government for what they believe is a lack of action.
Dr. Sindia Alvarado, who lives in the southern coastal town of Penuelas, said she was petrified.
“My entire family woke up screaming,” she said. “I though the house was going to crack in half.”
The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico's southern region began the night of Dec. 28, with quakes ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.1. Previous quakes of lesser magnitudes in recent days have cracked homes and knocked goods off supermarket shelves.
Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told the AP that shallow quakes were occurring along three faults in Puerto Rico’s southwest region: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon. He said the quakes overall come as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeeze Puerto Rico, and that more earthquakes and aftershocks are expected, although officials expect them to eventually taper off.
One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a magnitude 7.3 quake struck near the island’s northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 people.
Investigator says teen admitted he shot Alabama sheriff
HAYNEVILLE. Ala. (AP) — A teenager admitted to fatally shooting an Alabama sheriff who was attempting to disperse loiterers at a gas station, a state investigator testified Monday.
Lt. Shawn Loughridge of the State Bureau of Investigation testified in a preliminary hearing that 18-year-old William Chase Johnson admitted after being arrested that he shot Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr.
Johnson is charged with capital murder in the sheriff's death.
Store security video showed the sheriff arriving at a gas station and attempting to disperse a noisy crowd that was blocking gas pumps, the investigator said. He said witnesses indicated Johnson first approached Williams in an “aggressive" manner, and that the sheriff told him to return to his vehicle. The sheriff was shot after approaching Johnson’s black Silverado truck, Loughridge testified.
“"You see the sheriff fall to the ground,” he testified.
Williams was shot once in face, with the bullet entering between his lip and chin, the investigator said.
The testimony was the first glimpse of evidence in the capital murder case. Williams was shot and killed Nov. 23 in the county where he served as sheriff. Johnson was arrested several hours later after returning to the scene.
Johnson is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Montgomery County. An arrest warrant alleges he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the shooting.
During the brief hearing, defense lawyers appeared to raise the possibility that Johnson did not know Williams was sheriff. Loughridge testified that witnesses said Williams announced himself as sheriff, including to Johnson, as he was asking the crowd to disperse. However, on cross-examination, the investigator said the sheriff was in an unmarked county truck and did not have his blue lights running. He was wearing a baseball cap, jacket and tan pants at the time of the shooting.
The sheriff was not responding to a call that went through dispatch when he arrived at the gas station, the investigator testified. He said Williams appeared to be responding to a problem he saw as loiterers played loud music and blocked access to the gas station pumps.
The sheriff did not draw his weapon, the investigator testified, A woman was injured at the gas station when the sheriff's son fired, Loughridge testified.
Shackled and wearing a black and white jail uniform, Johnson was escorted under a heavy law enforcement presence into the crowded courtroom. The hearing was held at the county courthouse across the street from the gas station where Williams was shot.
District Judge Tom Sport, who took over the case after a local judge recused himself, ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to grand jury. He denied a defense request for bond.
Sometimes known as “Big John” for his towering frame, the 62-year-old sheriff was a beloved figure in the county where he spent decades in law enforcement before becoming sheriff. More than 2,000 mourners attended his memorial service in Montgomery.
Memorial flowers are still displayed at the corner of the QV gas station where Williams was killed. A sign there reads “Big John Forever In Our Hearts.” Some cars display bumper stickers reading “#45Strong Big John” a reference to the county number and the sheriff’s nickname.
Leanne Harrell, the co-owner of the convenience store, said the sheriff was a fixture in the county.
“I called him the energizer bunny ... It seemed like he was everywhere, taking care of things,” she said.
“He cared about children, and he would give them second chances. He wanted them to be better,” she said.
This story has been corrected to show that the presiding judge was Judge Tom Sport.
Another major US dairy, Borden, seeks bankruptcy protection
The U.S. dairy industry, the largest in the world, is under severe pressure as the consumption habits of Americans shift.
Borden Dairy Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, the second major U.S. dairy to do so in as many months. Borden produces nearly 500 million gallons of milk each year for groceries, schools and others. It employs 3,300 people and runs 12 plants across the U.S.
American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with juice, soda and milk substitutes made from soy or almonds. At the same time, protein bars, yogurts and other on-the-go breakfasts have replaced a morning bowl of cereal. That has hammered traditional milk producers like Borden, which was founded in 1857.
The amount of liquid milk consumed per capita in the U.S. has tumbled more than 40% since 1975. Americans drank around 24 gallons a year in 1996, according to government data. That dropped to 17 gallons in 2018.
As milk consumption has fallen, dairy farms have closed their doors. In court filings, Borden says 2,730 U.S. dairy farms have gone out of business in the last 18 months alone. The remaining farms can command higher prices, but that pinches Borden, which can't charge consumers more because of pressure from big competitors like Walmart. Walmart opened its own milk processing plant in Indiana in 2018.
“Despite our numerous achievements during the past 18 months, the company continues to be impacted by the rising cost of raw milk and market challenges facing the dairy industry,” said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam in a prepared statement late Sunday. “These challenges have contributed to making our current level of debt unsustainable."
Borden tried to revive sales last year by relaunching its iconic mascot Elsie, the smiling cow that first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s. It also released new products like gingerbread-flavored eggnog and Kid Builder, a children's milk with higher levels of protein and calcium designed to compete with Fairlife, a trendy milk brand made by Coca-Cola Co. Borden said sales rose, but not enough to offset broader trends in the industry.
Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas. The two companies controlled about 13.5% of U.S. milk sales last year, according to Euromonitor, a consulting firm.
Like Dean, Borden says it will continue to operate during its restructuring. Late last month, a Texas federal bankruptcy court allowed Dean to access $850 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
