Houston mayor, others help residents after deadly blast
HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor and others say they will work to provide assistance to residents whose homes were damaged after a massive explosion at a warehouse that killed two workers and injured 20 others.
Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday walked through the impacted neighborhoods in northwest Houston and spoke with residents who were cleaning up after Friday’s explosion. Cleanup and repair efforts continued Sunday.
“These people’s lives have been devastated by the Houston explosion. We are not going to forget about them,” Turner said.
The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, authorities said. Employees Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena were killed.
Trump peace plan could boost embattled Israeli leader
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to Washington on Sunday vowing to “make history” as he prepared to meet President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the U.S. administration’s much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Trump-Netanyahu meeting on Tuesday comes as Trump’s impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate and the Israeli Parliament holds a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal corruption charges. For both men, their White House summit will be a welcome diversion.
Before taking off Sunday, Netanyahu made no mention of his legal woes. Instead, he said the friendly Trump administration was providing Israel a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that must be seized.
“We are in the midst of very dramatic political events, but the peak is still ahead,” he said. “I am going to Washington with a great sense of purpose, great responsibility and great chance, and I am hopeful we can make history.”
Syrian troops reach outskirts of key rebel-held town
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian government forces reached the outskirts of a key rebel-held town on Sunday, part of a weekslong offensive into the country’s last rebel stronghold, state media and opposition activists said.
Further north, a car bomb exploded in a town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killing at least seven people.
Over the past two days, Syrian troops captured at least six villages near the strategic town of Maaret al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib. That brought them closer to retaking a critical north-south highway that passes through the town. It’s been held by the rebels since 2012.
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has retaken control of most of the country from rebel fighters, largely because of blanket air support from Russia, which helped turn the tide in the nearly 9-year civil war.
