Virus relief package uncertain in post-election Congress
WASHINGTON — Congress began a lame-duck session Monday facing uncertain odds for a new COVID-19 relief bill, with the split decision in the election empowering both President-elect Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while eroding the hardline negotiating posture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The outlook for legislation was also clouded by President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede his defeat in the election. He was the chief GOP force pushing for the legislation this fall — at least when he thought it could assist his reelection — but his posture now is at best uncertain.
Having held their own in the election, Republicans controlling the Senate are poised to assert more influence. Republicans largely deferred to Trump’s team during more than three months of long and frustrating negotiations when the White House appeared willing to accept a package of up to $2 trillion, even as they called for a smaller, more targeted bill.
HUD Secretary Carson tests positive for the coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a HUD spokesman confirmed.
Carson, who tested positive Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing symptoms, was at the White House last Tuesday for an election night event, as was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who also has tested positive for the virus. Carson was around senior administration officials and other Cabinet members during the event.
Several attendees at the election night party said they had not been contacted by the White House for tracing purposes, even though they were in the room with Meadows and Carson.
In a statement, HUD deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said Carson is in “good spirits” and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”
China, Iran to scrutinize U.S. at U.N. rights body
GENEVA — The United States faced its first review in five years at the U.N.’s main human rights body on Monday, with the detentions of migrant children and the killings of unarmed Black people during the Trump administration’s tenure among issues high on minds.
Regular U.S. critics like Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Russia and China questioned and scrutinized the United States’ record on rights as the Human Rights Council gave the U.S. its turn for a regular examination of every U.N. member state’s record on human rights known as the Universal Periodic Review. Allies, too, offered criticism and pointers — if more diplomatically.
Nearly 120 countries lined up for slots to raise questions in the 3½-hour session that follows up on an August report about the U.S. rights record over the past several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.