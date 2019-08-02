Online bidding opens for Presley items
MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Jewelry, clothing, contractual documents and a signed guitar are among more than 400 items available at an auction of Elvis Presley-related memorabilia at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
Elvis Presley Enterprises says online bidding is now open for The Auction at Graceland, part of the Elvis Week celebration in August. The celebration of the late singer and actor’s life and career draws fans each year to Memphis and Graceland, Presley’s former home-turned-museum.
Elvis Week coincides with the anniversary of Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977.
The Aug. 13 auction will include a black tuxedo made for Presley’s 1969 Film, “The Trouble with Girls,” a 14 karat diamond ring he gave to musician JD Sumner, and an agreement signed in 1955 by Presley giving Col. Tom Parker part of Presley’s publishing rights.
Wrongfully accused Philadelphia man free after 2 decades
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he didn't commit is a free man — 17 years after another man confessed to the crime.
John Miller was released Wednesday after 22 years in prison. Surrounded by family outside the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy, 100 miles north of Philadelphia, he said it felt "surreal."
In 1998, a jury found Miller guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in a parking lot outside 30th Street Station two years prior, even though there was no physical evidence of his involvement.
The key witness against him confessed multiple times to being the real shooter and even sent a letter to Miller's mother apologizing for lying.
The witness, David Williams, recanted his statement at Miller's preliminary hearing in 1997 and denied it again at trial a year later, but the jury voted to convict Miller anyway.
The courts denied Miller's appeals, citing procedural issues, and alleging that Williams was not believable when he denied his statement and admitted to the crime.
Miller, now 44, contacted the Pennsylvania Innocence Project about eight years ago to help with an appeal.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has agreed with Miller's defense team that his prosecution was flawed and his conviction shouldn't stand.
Snowden book to be released Sept. 17
NEW YORK — Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has written a memoir. The book by the man whose leaks of classified documents transformed the debate about government surveillance is coming out Sept. 17.
Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers, announced Thursday that Snowden’s “Permanent Record” will be released simultaneously in more than 20 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Britain. According to Metropolitan, Snowden will describe his role in the accumulation of metadata and the “crisis of conscience” that led him to steal a trove of files in 2013 and share them with reporters. Metropolitan spokeswoman Pat Eisemann declined to offer additional details.
Snowden, who faces U.S. charges that could land him in prison, is currently living in exile in Moscow. He has been widely condemned by intelligence officials, who allege Snowden has caused lasting damage to national security, and defended by civil libertarians and other privacy advocates who praise Snowden for revealing the extent of information the government was gathering. Notable revelations included a massive program collecting metadata on millions of domestic phone calls.
