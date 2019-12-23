Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern California in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said.
The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release.
A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to his leg and called the Coast Guard for help, the release stated. A helicopter crew flew the man to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment and he was in stable condition Saturday evening.
Coast Guard video footage posted on Twitter shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter.
"This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Coast Guard Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said in the release.
Spain dishes out $2.43 billion in bumper Christmas lottery
BARCELONA, Spain — The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain on Sunday when they won the top prize in the nation’s bumper Christmas lottery.
The top-prize winning number, known as El Gordo (The Fat One), worth $436,000 fell out of the enormous metallic shuffling bins in a live televised event. The winners won 20,000 euros for each euro spent on a 20-euro ticket.
The incredibly popular lottery dishes out a total of $2.43 billion in prizes this year, including lots of smaller prizes.
Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain's Christmas lottery, held each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money involved.
Banksy takes politically charged Nativity scene to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, West Bank — The mysterious street artist known as Banksy has displayed a politically charged Nativity scene in Bethlehem, the town revered as Jesus' birthplace, just in time for the busy Christmas season.
The artwork, named “Scar of Bethlehem,” depicts the birth of Jesus under Israel's West Bank separation barrier with a bullet hole shaped like a star. The piece is displayed at the “Walled Off Hotel,” a Palestinian guesthouse in Bethlehem that was designed by Banksy and is filled with his artwork.
Wisam Salsaa, the hotel manager, said the British artist recently sent the new piece to the hotel.
“We see there is a scar,” he said. “A hole on the wall marks the wall and the life in Bethlehem.”
The hotel, which overlooks the separation barrier, sarcastically boasts “the worst view in the world.” Since its opening in 2017, it has become a popular tourist draw.
“Banksy is trying to remind the world that people of Bethlehem, where Christmas was started, are not celebrating Christmas like the rest of the world,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.