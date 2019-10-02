Trump swamps all in fundraising
WASHINGTON -- Bernie Sanders raked in $25.3 million over the past three months, putting him on top of the Democratic presidential fundraising field for now. But in a sign of what he and his rivals are up against, President Donald Trump and his allies raised $125 million.
Other leading Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have yet to reveal their fundraising figures for the third quarter.
But the staggering sum on the Republican side, which was split between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, highlights the cash gulf between Democrats and the GOP. It could revive anxieties among Democrats that a protracted primary featuring nearly 20 candidates could be counterproductive while Trump builds a massive cash advantage that can be used against the ultimate nominee. "This is a (ton) of money," Bakari Sellers, a top surrogate for California Sen. Kamala Harris, tweeted in reference to Trump's fundraising.
U.S. detains goods from five countries
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it is detaining clothing, gold, diamonds and other items believed to have been produced with forced labor by companies based in Brazil, China and Malaysia as well as some gold mined in eastern Congo and diamonds from a region in Zimbabwe.
An official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Brenda Smith, said her agency issued orders to immediately detain the goods at U.S. ports of entry for further investigation. The move comes amid a wide-ranging trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which has led to new tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of goods.
Smith says the "message here is that one of the ways the U.S. and China can collaborate together is to ensure that forced labor is not used."
She said the companies can reexport the detained shipments or submit information to show they're legal.
Arizona man accused of killing young son in exorcism attempt
PHOENIX -- A 6-year-old boy died after his father forced him to swallow hot water from a bathtub as part of an attempted exorcism in Arizona, U.S. officials said in court documents accusing the father of murder.
Pablo Martinez told investigators that he was trying to cast a demon out of the boy and held him under water for at least five minutes, according to the criminal complaint.
Martinez was arrested following the Sept. 26 death at the family's home on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's reservation near Tucson. He was scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday. His lawyer, Michael Areinoff, had no immediate comment about the case.
The documents did not list a cause of death for the boy, who was identified only by initials. Doctors said he had burns on his head, elbows and forearms.
