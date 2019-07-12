Two men have been indicted, convicted and sentenced in connection with the August 2018 robbery of the Dawson Springs Planters Bank, according to court documents..
California native Dkai O. McCaleb, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, and his cousin, Jordan L. Williams, 21, who resided in Vine Grove were sentenced June 17 in the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Kentucky at Owensboro.
The men were issued no true bills from Hopkins Circuit Court in October 2018 because the bank robbery charges would be placed in federal courts. That same month, the men were indicted in federal court.
According to the indictment filed on Oct. 10, 2018, McCaleb, with help from Williams, took approximately $71,000 from Planters Bank.
Williams pleaded guilty in March 2019. McCaleb pleaded guilty in February 2019.
Five victims submitted statements to the court in March prior to sentencing. The victims said they don’t sleep well and that they are fearful of the door opening at the bank. They expressed that the robbery affects their home lives, their experience with crowds or going anywhere alone or in the dark. They asked the court to consider their feelings as they would if a loved one were a victim.
“This didn’t end when they walked out of the bank, this didn’t end when they were caught and arrested,” one victim wrote. “This is still going on every day ... we still wake up every morning and come to work terrified that something like this might happen again.” Another said, “Even though the money was fully recovered for Planters Bank, there was still a loss that occurred that day.”
Williams was sentenced to 78 months by District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. After he serves his time, Williams will be under a three-year supervised release, said Nick Storm, the public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Kentucky. McCaleb will have the same release conditions, but he was sentenced to 96 months.
Storm added that there is no parole in the federal system and most inmates serve at least 85 percent of their sentence. The two men will be assigned to federal prisons by the Bureau of Prisons.
The court documents also revealed more about the August robbery.
In the sentencing memorandum filed on March 26, 2019, U.S. Attorney Russell M. Coleman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison T. Sewell outlined the narrative.
In the memo, the attorneys wrote that McCaleb moved to Kentucky in the summer of 2018 to live with his uncle, aunt and cousins. Instead of getting a fresh start, McCaleb and his cousin of about the same age, Williams, planned a bank robbery for three days. They looked up information about small towns and found Dawson Springs. They drove there on Aug. 30, 2018.
The two men went into the bank around 11:30 a.m. with sunglasses on their faces. There were five bank employees inside and two customers. McCaleb was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, the memo states. McCaleb pointed a gun at the Planters Bank workers and yelled at them to get on the ground. Williams took money from a teller and a customer before throwing McCaleb a pillowcase with money inside. McCaleb then ordered an employee to take him to the vault. Once the men filled the pillowcase, they left in a silver Chevrolet four-door car.
One of the tellers was in the break room during the robbery, according to the memo. She hid in the bathroom, locked the door and called the police. Another teller saw half of the license plate and shared the information with officials.
Police found the men quickly. They were caught in less than an hour by Kentucky State Police on U.S. 62 near Nortonville. The men were turned over to DSPD’s officer at the time, Richard Cobb, who worked with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and Madisonville Police Department to quickly interview the men.
Police also found $71,752 in cash and “a BB gun, a replica of a 4.5 mm handgun,” according to the memo.
