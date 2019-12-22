PIKEVILLE -- Kentucky's Breaks Interstate Park will soon be home to the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America, according to a funding announcement Wednesday from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Officials from the VCEDA said they will provide a grant of up to $433,000 to pay for the 725-foot walking bridge and a number of other projects, including infrastructure improvements within the park.
The bridge will cross the Russell Fork river, a major whitewater kayaking destination, and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park. Construction is expected to begin next fall, with a 2021 opening.
Along with money from the VCEDA grant, the Breaks has secured $326,000 from other sources for the bridge construction, according to a press release.
Breaks Interstate Park runs along the Pike County and southwestern Virginia border. The park contains numerous hiking trails, cabins and whitewater rafting opportunities along the Russell Fork, and has provided some tourism revenue in Pikeville and Elkhorn City.
The bridge will also connect to the Pine Mountain Trail, which will eventually traverse 120 miles of ridgeline in Eastern Kentucky, from the Breaks to Kingdom Come State Park in Harlan County.
"The Park Commission and staff are extremely excited about the projects which will be made possible by the VCEDA grant, as they will help us continue our efforts to diversify into a national destination for outdoor recreation," said Breaks Park Superintendent Austin Bradley. "VCEDA's financial support through the civil penalties grant program has been crucial to our efforts and we are very grateful for its continued support."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.