The Rock announces wedding on Instagram
NEW YORK — With a simple "We do," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.
A photo of the movie star and Lauren Hashian was posted on the social media site. Both were wearing white, and they were standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.
Johnson's representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.
The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.
Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie "Hobbs and Shaw" has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.
CMAs to use all female hosts
Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.
But she won't be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that "special guest hosts" Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate "legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony."
The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Though female acts are finding success on the country music scene, they've received little love on country radio as male acts continue to dominate. The last time a woman won CMA's top prize, entertainer of the year, was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the honor.
Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced Aug. 28.
John slams media for criticizing royal couple
LONDON — Singer Elton John says he's "deeply distressed" by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation despite the flight's carbon impact of the planet.
John took to Instagram on Monday to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel to stay at his home in Nice despite their devotion to eco-causes. John says he has a profound sense of obligation to Harry because of his friendship with the royal's mother, Princess Diana.
John and his partner "wanted the young family to have a private holiday." The jet offered a "high level of much-needed protection."
He says the flight was carbon neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.