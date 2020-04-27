Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition
NEW YORK — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes.
A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during the pandemic, for instance when Trump said there’d be a COVID-19 vaccine “relatively soon. ”
“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” said Pitt’s Fauci, seated at a desk behind a stately bookcase. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”
The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations and touchstones of quarantine life, but, of course, with an SNL twist.
Ex-NASA administrator Beggs dies at 94
BETHESDA, Md. — Former NASA administrator James M. Beggs, who led the agency during the early years of the space shuttle program and resigned after the Challenger disaster killed seven astronauts in 1986, died Thursday at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 94.
Congestive heart failure is suspected to be the cause of his death, according to one of his sons, Charles Beggs.
President Ronald Reagan nominated Beggs to become the sixth administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He served in the agency’s top position from July 1981 to December 1985.
Beggs was on a leave of absence from the post when the Challenger space shuttle broke apart 73 seconds after launch on Jan. 28, 1986, killing all seven astronauts aboard, including New Hampshire school teacher Christa McAuliffe.
