Actor Trejo helps save trapped baby
LOS ANGELES — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.
Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.
Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. Trejo said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.
Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.
The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series.
Smollett won’t be back on‘Empire,’ Fox executive says
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jussie Smollett is gone from “Empire” but his character will live on, at least in photos.
Smollett’s Jamal Lyon, who last season married Kai (Toby Onwumere), will be away on his honeymoon when the Fox drama returns Sept. 24 for its sixth and last season, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday.
“You’ll see pictures of him in the background,” Collier said, without elaborating. He promised “surprises at the beginning of the season that you’re going to love.”
A Q&A with TV critics affirmed series producer Lee Daniels’ decision to drop Smollett from the hip-hop family drama.
Daniels had initially supported Smollett after the actor claimed he suffered a racist and anti-gay attack in Chicago. But when Smollett faced charges for allegedly fabricating the attack, Daniels said the matter had become painful and frustrating for him and the “Empire” cast .
