Crews apologizes to Union for his remarks
LOS ANGELES — Terry Crews apologized for his comments about Gabrielle Union’s claims of mistreatment on “America’s Got Talent,” saying he didn’t mean to “invalidate” her experience and regrets letting down other black women.
On the “Today” show last week, Crews said that Union’s allegations of racism on the production didn’t reflect his experience as the NBC talent show’s host. Union was dropped as a judge on the series after one season.
In a series of posts Friday on his Twitter account, Crews recounted telling Kevin Hart that he had to “acknowledge the pain of other people.”
“Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say,” Crews wrote.
Banks honored with parade, roast at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Actor and director Elizabeth Banks was honored Friday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe with a parade and a celebratory roast.
The “Hunger Games” star rolled through through Harvard Square in the back of a black convertible as students dressed in drag and other elaborate costumes danced through the streets of
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
At the roast, troupe members cracked jokes about last year’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels,” which Banks produced, wrote, directed and appeared in, as well as her roles in the popular “Hunger Games” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises.
Banks was then bestowed the
award of the evening — a golden pudding pot — and caught a preview of the troupe’s latest show, “Mean Ghouls.”
