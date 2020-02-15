Reworked charges in Chicago cite another Kelly accuser
CHICAGO — An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly unsealed Friday in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser, adding to the jailed singer’s mounting legal challenges across three states. The 13-count superseding indictment doesn’t add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography and isn’t substantially different from the original July indictment, which also had 13 counts.
What’s new in the filing is a reference to an accuser called “Minor 6.” But the indictment no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2,” meaning there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.
The indictment offers few details about the new accuser.
It says she met Kelly around 1997 or 1998, when she would have been 14- or 15-years-old. It says Kelly engaged in sexual contact or sexual acts around that time and several years before she turned 18.
Winfrey holds TV discussion on ‘American Dirt’ in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Oprah Winfrey’s soon-to-be televised discussion about the controversial novel “American Dirt” is drawing scrutiny for not inviting some of the book’s harshest Latino critics.
The talk show host organized her much-hyped conversation with author Jeanine Cummins on Thursday after inviting around 250 people to the Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilions in southern Arizona, the Arizona Daily Star reports. The crowd was then directed to another Tucson, Arizona, location and asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.
The discussion will be the next episode in Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series Oprah’s Book Club, which features personal conversations with authors in front of a live audience.
Details of the gathering were not known since the audience was banned from speaking about the event until after the show airs in March.
The novel about a Mexican mother and her young son fleeing to the U.S. border had been praised widely before its Jan. 21 release. But anger built over allegations the book relied on stereotypes, caricatures, and material similar to another Latino writer.
