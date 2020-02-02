Gill, guitarist for punk band Gang of Four, has died
NEW YORK — Guitarist Andy Gill, who supplied the scratching, seething sound that fueled the highly influential British punk band Gang of Four, died Saturday, according to a statement from the band. He was 64.
Gill died after a brief respiratory illness. “His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed,” the band said.
Gill, along with original bandmates Jon King, Hugo Burnham and Dave Allen released in 1979 one of the most seminal albums of the punk era, “Entertainment!” It was named by Rolling Stone magazine in 2003 as one of the 500 greatest albums ever.
Tributes were posted online from Gary Numan, who called Gill “a unique talent,” to Tom Morello, who called Gill “one of my principal influences” and hailed his “incendiary art and wry wit.”
For ‘Fast and Furious’ cast, Walker’s memory remains strong
MIAMI — Vin Diesel says it’s the spirit of Paul Walker that motivates him to continue starring in the “Fast and Furious” saga.
Diesel and the cast spoke of the memory of their late screen partner at a special event surrounding the upcoming release of the franchise’s ninth chapter, “F9: Fast and Furious 9.”
The recent death of Kobe Bryant reminded Diesel of the loss of his friend.
“I can’t make a ‘Fast’ without Pablo in my thoughts, in my everyday activity, in my approach to every scene,” Diesel said, invoking his affectionate nickname for Walker. “His spirit must live in this saga, because his spirit, in so many ways, is what drives me to continue the saga.”
The film took over a park in Miami for “The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Debut Event” with a concert starring Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, and others.
The crowd included Diesel’s family and Walker’s daughter, Meadow.
Fans got their first look at the film, which includes larger-than-life stunts involving an assortment of cars racing, crashing and even flying through the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.