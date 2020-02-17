John to finish New Zealand tour
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.
Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he could not go on any longer. The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage.
Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said John was resting and doctors are confident he will recover.
The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour lists performances at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday.
Boyfriend of British TV presenter heartbroken by her death
LONDON — The boyfriend of Caroline Flack, the former British TV host for the controversial reality show “Love Island,” said Sunday that his “heart is broken” at her death as criticism mounted over her treatment by some British media.
British commercial television network ITV said it would not air Sunday’s edition of the show but that it would return on Monday with a tribute to its former host.
Flack, 40, was found dead Saturday at her home in east London after taking her own life, according to a family lawyer. Flack hosted “Love Island” from its launch in 2015 before stepping down in December after being charged with assaulting her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lewis Burton.
Flack denied the charge and was to stand trial next month. She was also not allowed to have any contact with Burton, a bail restriction he objected to. Burton also did not want Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service to go ahead with the trial.
Over the past few months, Flack had been the focus of several negative articles and was trolled across social media for the assault charge. On Sunday, the story of her suicide dominated the front pages of British newspapers.
