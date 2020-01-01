Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube in January
Justin Bieber is launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago.
YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut Jan. 27. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber gained popularity from posting his performances of cover songs on YouTube.
“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”
Bieber, 25, will release a new song, “Yummy,” on Friday. His most recent album was “Purpose,” which features the hits “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are U Now,” a collaboration with Diplo and Skrillex which won Bieber his first-ever Grammy Award.
YouTube says the series will “feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle.” The series will also show Bieber reflecting “on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye as he invites his fans on the journey leading up to the release of the highly-anticipated and most personal album of his career.”
Duhamel gets new contract to promote North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota will again enlist the help of Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to help promote tourism in his home state.
North Dakota's tourism department confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several "Transformers" movies will be paid $175,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years. The state has had a contract with Duhamel since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota.
The contract extension that expires on Dec. 31, 2021, brings to more than $1 million Duhamel has received from the state.
Duhamel is from Minot, a city in the northern part of the state that's about an hour's drive from the United States border with Canada.
The advertising campaign featuring Duhamel is a continuation of the North Dakota Legendary brand that was established in 2002 to help create more awareness of the state.
