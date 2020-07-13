Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star
LOS ANGELES — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.
The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.
Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.
Grandson of Presley has died at age 27, agent says
LOS ANGELES — The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.
Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.
TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.
“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.
