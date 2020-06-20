‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Holm dies
LONDON — Ian Holm, a versatile British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.
Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent Alex Irwin said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s-related.
“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye,” Irwin said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.’’
Holm appeared in scores of movies big and small, from costume dramas to fantasy epics. A generation of moviegoers knows him as Bilbo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies.
He won a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film “Chariots of Fire.”
His other movie roles included Father Cornelius in “The Fifth Element,” android Ash in “Alien,’’ a smooth-talking lawyer in “The Sweet Hereafter,’’ Napoleon Bonaparte in “Time Bandits,’’ writer Lewis Carroll in ”Dreamchild” and a royal physician in “The Madness of King George.’’
Malala earns Oxford degree
LONDON — Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education, has completed her degree at Oxford University.
The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, now 22, posted images on Twitter of her celebration early Friday upon completing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. The human rights campaigner is covered in confetti in one image, and surrounded by her family in another.
“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,’’ she tweeted. “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”
