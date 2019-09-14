Rock legend Money dies
Eddie Money, who left behind a career as a New York police officer to become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and ’80s, with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died. He was 70.
Publicist Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family and said Money died Friday morning in Los Angeles. Money had recently announced that he had advanced cancer.
In 1987, the husky-voiced, blue collar performer received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father,” the statement said. “It’s so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music.”
He announced his cancer diagnosis via a video last month from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. He said the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.
Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”
He had numerous health problems recently, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.
Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora tweeted “God Bless Eddie Money,” while Debbie Gibson called him a “true legend.”
The New York City native was born Edward Joseph Mahoney. Money grew up in a family of police officers and served two years as a New York City police officer before he decided he’d rather be a singer, according to his website.
“I grew up with respect for the idea of preserving law and order, and then all of a sudden cops became pigs and it broke my heart,” Money told Rolling Stone in 1978.
Smith comes out as nonbinary
NEW YORK — Sam Smith has declared the pronouns of "they/them" on social media after coming out as nonbinary in what the pop star called a "lifetime of being at war with my gender."
The English "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer was met with thousands of mostly supportive comments, along with some detractors who questioned the need to change pronouns, an increasingly common practice both within and outside of the LGBTQ community.
"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," the 27-year-old Smith wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."
Smith said they were excited and privileged for the support, adding that they've been "very nervous" about the announcement because they "care too much about what people think." Smith said they finally decided to go for it.
