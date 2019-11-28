People in the News

Actor Miranda encourages shopping small
NEW YORK — With the holiday shopping season upon us, Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The actor and “Hamilton” creator says small businesses are a staple to the neighborhood.
This year, he also became a small business owner by teaming up with a group that includes theater owner James Nederlander to purchase the Drama Book Shop, a century-old store in New York City’s theater district that was in danger of closing due to high rent prices. The new location nearby will open next year.
Celebrity chef Rhodes dies at 59 with wife by his side
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who helped transform the stodgy reputation of British food, has died aged 59 with his wife Jennie by his side, his family said Wednesday.
Rhodes’ family said in a statement that he died Tuesday, but did not elaborate on the cause of death, saying only that they thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.
Fellow celebrity chefs from around the world expressed their sympathies to Rhodes’ family and kids, and praised Rhodes for his life’s work.
On Instagram, British chef Jamie Oliver said Rhodes “was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun."
Another fellow British chef, Gordon Ramsay, tweeted: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You'll be missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.