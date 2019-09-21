People in the News

'House Hunters' host Whang dies at 57
LOS ANGELES — Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV's "House Hunters" for years, has died. She was 57.
Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.
Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Culbertson says Whang — who was also a comedian and actress— included her cancer battle in stage performances.
"Her courage, humor, determination and optimism, with which she notably confronted the disease, emboldened and gave hope to countless others facing serious life challenges," he said in a statement. "She remained a loving spirit, and in the end she passed away peacefully at home with her great love by her side, having been true to herself and the journey she chose."
She is survived by her parents and a sister.
Producer Grazer traces his success in 'Face to Face'
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Brian Grazer says if he and Eminem hadn't made eye contact, there wouldn't be an "8 Mile" film.
Grazer says people are so consistently distracted by their smartphones that they fail to meet eyes with people around them. Yet Grazer, the Oscar-winning producer behind films such as "A Beautiful Mind" and "Apollo 13," says eye contact is crucial to forming a connection.
The producer says that was the case with Eminem, who Grazer says he coaxed back to a meeting about the influential rap film "8 Mile." Grazer says the Detroit rapper opened up after he engaged with him, and they spoke looking at each other.
The encounter is one of the stories recounted in his new book, "Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection," which is out this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.