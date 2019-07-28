People in the News

Tyson keeps museum post after sexual misconduct probe
NEW YORK — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against him.
A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson "remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium."
The statement said museum officials would not comment further "because this is a confidential personnel matter."
Tyson was accused of behaving inappropriately with two women in an article published in November on the website Patheos.
Hathaway: 'Modern Love' role gave her more compassion
LOS ANGELES — Anne Hathaway says playing a bipolar character in Amazon's new series "Modern Love" affected her emotionally long after she wrapped the role.
Hathaway plays Terry Cheney, a woman navigating romance with bipolar disorder, in an episode of the anthology. The series, based on The New York Times' column of the same name, debuts Oct. 18.
At a Television Critics Association meeting Saturday, Hathaway said the role gave her a heightened compassion for people with mental illnesses who can't walk away once the cameras stop rolling. She said she hopes telling stories like Cheney's will open up the conversation surrounding mental illness.
After reflecting on her role, Hathaway lightened the mood when she was asked how she feels about her newly announced second pregnancy.
"How do you think?" she replied, smiling.
