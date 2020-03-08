First lady pushes back against critics of her tennis tweet
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.
“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” the first lady said in a new tweet. She included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.
On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.
Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in their comments.
The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies
NEW YORK — McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81.
Tyner’s family confirmed the death in a statement released on social media Friday. No more details were provided.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of jazz legend, Alfred “McCoy” Tyner. McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to his art, his family and his spirituality,” the statement read. “McCoy Tyner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come.”
Tyner was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 1938. He eventually met Coltrane and joined him for the 1961 album “My Favorite Things,” a major commercial success that highlighted the remarkable chemistry of the John Coltrane Quartet. The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.
The quartet would go on to release more revered projects, becoming an international renowned group and one of the seminal acts in jazz history.
Tyner eventually found success apart from the John Coltrane Quartet, releasing more than 70 albums. He also won five Grammy Awards.
In 2002, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.
