Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.
The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travelers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.
Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.
Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.
“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director Shelton dies at 54
LOS ANGELES — Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” has died. She was 54.
Shelton’s publicist, Adam Kersh, said in a statement Saturday that she died Friday in Los Angeles from an unidentified blood disorder.
Shelton had become the leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement. She caused waves with her low-budget films, then made splashes through her work on television including “Mad Men,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Mindy Project” and “GLOW.”
She directed four episodes of the Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.