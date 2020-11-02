Ruling due in Depp’s high-stakes libel suit against tabloid
LONDON — A British judge will decide Monday whether a tabloid newspaper defamed Johnny Depp by calling him a “wife beater,” a ruling with huge implications for the careers of both Depp and former spouse Amber Heard.
Justice Andrew Nicol is due to deliver his judgement in writing, three months after the end of a trial that exposed stark details of the Hollywood couple’s tempestuous marriage.
There will be no in-person hearing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London’s High Court over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting Heard, an actress whose films include “Justice League” and “Aquaman.”
Both Depp and Heard spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.
The pair met on the set of 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in 2015.
They separated the following year and divorced in 2017.
Salt Life founder facing manslaughter charge in teen’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A founder of the Salt Life clothing brand is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of an 18-year-old woman at a Florida hotel.
Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was being held without bond Sunday at the Duval County jail in Jacksonville following his arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan, whose body was found Thursday at a Palm Beach County hotel. She had been shot, police said. Further details have not been released.
Hutto was arrested Friday in his hometown of Jacksonville, about 280 miles from the hotel, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators have not said how they believe Hutto is connected to Duncan’s death or if they had a relationship. Duncan was from Lake City, a town 60 miles west of Jacksonville.
Hutto and some friends started Salt Life in 2003, its brand aimed at boaters, surfers and fishermen who spend time on the ocean. Hutto is credited with coming up with the name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.