WFT’s Del Rio jokes about channeling Tomlin on USC vacancy
ASHBURN, Va. — Asked about the head coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California that he previously expressed interest in if it ever existed, Jack Del Rio joked about Mike Tomlin’s answer to the same question earlier this week.
Washington’s defensive coordinator did not go nearly as far as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach did, calling it a “joke” that he’d take a college job and adding, “Never say never.”
But Del Rio expressed appreciation for his current gig when USC came up.
“I’m gonna channel some Mike Tomlin right now,” Del Rio said Thursday. “Did he shut it down, or what? Mike’s beautiful. So, yeah. I feel really good about being the defensive coordinator in the NFL, and I like my job.”
Del Rio in 2019 told ESPN Radio, “If and when there was ever was anything, yeah I would be interested.” At the time, he expressed support for coach Clay Helton, who was fired earlier this season.
Del Rio was an All-American linebacker at USC in the 1980s. He has coached exclusively in the NFL since 1997 and is in his second season with Washington.
He previously served as head coach of the Raiders and Jaguars.
Williams’ novel ‘Harrow’ wins Kirkus Prize for fiction
NEW YORK — Joy Williams’ ”Harrow,” a dystopian novel set after an environmental apocalypse, has won the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
Williams, who has received numerous honors over the years for her novels and short stories, will receive $50,000. She was praised Thursday by judges for her “unapologetic rebuke to the aspirations of the boomer generation, all the more lacerating for its mordant wit and avoidance of dewy-eyed uplift.”
Kirkus, the trade publication, also announced $50,000 prizes for nonfiction, Brian Broome’s memoir “Punch Me Up to the Gods,” and for young reader’s literature, Christina Soontornvat’s “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team.”
The Kirkus prizes were established in 2014, with previous winners including Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys” and Susan Faludi’s “In the Darkroom.”
Bar owner seeks return of stolen Elvis bust
WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Somebody who ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog has made off with an Elvis Presley bust from a Central Illinois saloon.
The Peoria Journal Star reports that the theft of the King of Rock n’ Roll from atop the bar of Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria happened sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
“To walk off with that took some guts,” said Jimmy Spears, the bar’s owner for 39 years. He said the the heist can’t have taken much planning or work since he never bothered to bolt down something that he never thought anyone would want to steal.
Spears said nobody has claimed responsibility or sent a ransom note. And he didn’t call the police because he didn’t want to bother officers who might have something better to do. Spears said his niece brought the bust about 15 years ago at a garage sale for $20.
But even though Spears isn’t “some big Elvis fan,” the bust has enough sentimental value that when its nose came off when a customer accidentally knocked it to the floor, he let a regular give Elvis a nose job with a little glue and paint.
Now, Jimmy’s wants Elvis back badly enough to post this on the bar’s Facebook page:
“Elvis has left the building. Please bring him back whoever took him. No questions asked.”
As of Thursday morning, he had not returned.
Feds: Man used virus relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia man pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card.
Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud, acting U.S. Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a statement.
Prosecutors said in a legal filing that Oudomsine, 31, submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year when he applied for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own. They said he lied about how many people he employed as well as his business’ annual revenues.
He received $85,000 from the loan program, prosecutors said, and used it to buy a Pokemon trading card for $57,789.
