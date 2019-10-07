Baker, Cream’s volatile drummer, dies at 80
LONDON — Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive drummer for Cream and other bands who wielded blues power and jazz finesse and helped shatter boundaries of time, tempo and style in popular music, died Sunday at age 80, his family said.
With blazing eyes, orange-red hair and a temperament to match, the London native ranked with The Who’s Keith Moon and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham as the embodiment of musical and personal fury. Using twin bass drums, Baker fashioned a pounding, poly-rhythmic style uncommonly swift and heavy that inspired and intimidated countless musicians. But every beat seemed to mirror an offstage eruption — whether his violent dislike of Cream bandmate Jack Bruce or his on-camera assault of a documentary maker, Jay Bulger, whom he smashed in the nose with his walking stick.
Bulger would call the film, released in 2012, “Beware of Mr. Baker.”
Baker’s family said on Twitter that he died Sunday: “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning.”
Hollywood A-list hits red carpet at Perry’s new studio
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry officially christened his massive new film Atlanta studio as entertainment industry luminaries strode a red carpet to his sprawling complex for an opening gala.
The attendees on Saturday warmly greeted Perry, a man who had once been homeless and yet now helmed his own studio.
Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry and others all helped Perry christen his new facility. The 330-acre studio once served as a Confederate army base.
Tyler Perry Studios has 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.