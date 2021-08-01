People
Singer Franklin’s handprints to be unveiled outside Detroit museum
DETROIT — The “Queen of Soul’s” handprints are to be unveiled outside the Detroit Historical Society Museum in advance of the release of a new film on Aretha Franklin‘s life and career.
Sunday’s unveiling on Legends Plaza will coincide with the opening of a new, temporary museum exhibit on Franklin, who died in 2018.
Franklin cast her handprints in concrete for installation on the plaza in 2017 at the Detroit Music Hall’s celebration of the dedication of Aretha Franklin Way in the city, the historical society said.
They last were seen as part of the museum’s commemorative exhibit following Franklin’s death and are being placed on permanent display in conjunction with the upcoming release of “Respect,” a new film on the life and career of the legendary singer, songwriter and global cultural icon.
Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at age 76 in her Detroit home.
Franklin song, including “Think,” ″I Say a Little Prayer” and “Respect,” are considered classics.
The new museum exhibition opens at 1 p.m. Sunday to the public. It will feature costumes from “Respect,” along with other artifacts.
Memorial park to slain S.C. Sen. Pinckney opens in Marion
MARION, S.C. — A park built as a memorial to South Carolina Sen. Clementa Pinckney celebrated its grand opening Saturday.
Amazing Grace Park in Marion has a walking trail, a dog park, playground and a venue for gatherings, the Morning News of Florence reported.
It is beside the Marion County Museum, which has a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney, a state senator from Ridgeland who was killed in 2015 in a racist massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston along with eight other Black worshippers.
Pinckney also was the pastor at Emanuel AME.
The park cost $3 million to build and is named Amazing Grace Park after the hymn President Barack Obama sang when he eulogized Pinckney at his funeral.
Saturday’s grand opening included food trucks, face painters, inflatables for children to play in and live entertainment.
Amazing Grace Park Director Stephanie Rizzo said her goal is not just to oversee the day-to-day operations of the park but also collaborate with local and state leaders to keep Pinckney’s spirit of public service and helping all people alive.
“I knew from the moment I learned of park plans years ago that this would be something special for both Marion County and the Pinckney family. We are looking forward, not only to next month or next year, but to building something grand, that will keep visitors coming back for years to come,” said Rizzo, who spent the previous three years running the Historic Marion Revitalization Association.
