Kondo's doing what she can to make your kids tidy
NEW YORK (AP) — Not even Marie Kondo can follow all her rules for tidying all the time.
"Of course, when things get very busy, I need to let go of some of my standards and methods, and I think that's a completely natural thing," the decluttering guru, Netflix realty star and mother of two told The Associated Press.
The soft-spoken Kondo was tight-lipped on exactly what she lets slide, besides leaving her house slippers in the middle of the floor occasionally, but one thing's for sure: When it comes to Kondo, the emphasis is on busy these days.
Kondo has amassed an empire by urging the world to decide if their belongings "spark joy" and has expanded her reach yet again with her debut children's picture book, "Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship," co-written and illustrated by Salina Yoon.
For grown-ups who fight chaos on the job, she has partnered with organizational psychologist Scott Sonenshein on a new book due out in April, "Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional life," aimed at sorting out desks, schedules and inboxes.
Kondo and the first season of her Netflix series, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," were nominated for two Emmys this year, with no wins. While discussions are underway for a second season, she has slowly gone about dispensing advice on a broader range of lifestyle topics, from knowing when a relationship no longer sparks joy to making the perfect bento box for kids.
Christian comedian Crist cancels tour
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian comedian John Crist has canceled his tour and a planned Netflix special is on hold after he acknowledged mistreating women.
Crist, who often skewers evangelical Christian culture in his skits and online videos, apologized in a statement released Thursday for treating "relationships with women far too casually, in some cases recklessly." He said he has sinned against God and women and hurt many people in the process.
In an article posted on the website for the Christian magazine "Charisma," anonymous women accused Crist of trying to kiss them and sending sexually explicit messages.
A Netflix spokesperson said Crist's special "I Ain't Prayin' For That," is on hold.
