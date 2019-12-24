Pentagon says New Jersey soldier killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A 33-year-old American soldier was killed in combat Monday in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province.
In a statement Monday night, the Pentagon identified the casualty as Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Goble’s unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries, the Pentagon said. No other details were provided. Twenty U.S. deaths have been recorded in Afghanistan this year. There have also been three noncombat deaths in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year conflict.
The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and U.S. forces, as well as government officials — even as they hold peace talks with a U.S. envoy tasked with negotiating an end to what has become America’s longest war. Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.
Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, saying they had downed the helicopter, causing many fatalities. The U.S. military dismissed the Taliban claim as false.
Shortly after the initial U.S. military statement on the latest fatality, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the U.S. soldier was killed in the Chardara district in northern Kunduz province where U.S. and Afghan forces were carrying out a joint raid. Mujahid said the insurgents had planted roadside bomb that killed the service member. He even tweeted a purported photo ID of the slain U.S. soldier, without saying how it was obtained.
French strikes cripple holiday shopping
PARIS — Last year, it was the yellow vest protests. This year, it’s the strikes that have crippled Paris. The Christmas holidays aren’t proving to be a lucrative — or indeed merry — time for boutiques in the capital.
Or, for that matter, oyster vendors. Or hotels, or cafes.
Decorative lights still shimmer along the French capital’s glamorous avenues and illuminate its breathtaking monuments, but that’s not enough to bring back the business that retailers have lost since train drivers and others went on strike Dec. 5.
Monday marked Day 19 of the strikes over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to redesign the national pension system, which unions see as a threat to the French welfare system and way of life.
A wildcat protest by union activists Monday disrupted traffic on one of only two Paris subway lines that’s been functioning normally — and prevented shoppers from reaching the shopping mecca along the Champs-Elysees.
Those driving to the capital to shop sometimes face hours of traffic, and battles or long waits for scarce parking spots.
“It’s very difficult. I usually go the Galeries Lafayette several times, walk through Paris to buy things, but this time I gave that up,” said Marie Lesage, a 32-year-old Parisian.
So she decided to shop online or in little boutiques close to work.
Overall estimates of retail losses vary, but they’re hitting across the board. Toy stores, florists and foie gras sellers. Train station cafes, brasseries or burger shops.
The Paris government is offering 2.5 million euros in tax breaks to city merchants, and the central government is offering to delay 400 million euros in tax payments until next year. But the Paris region Chamber of Commerce says that’s not enough.
The chamber estimates retail sales in central Paris are down 30% from last year. Galeries Lafayette alone registered a 50% drop in sales the first day of the strike, it said.
Pascal Bouaziz, owner of a high-end electronics shop in the tony 8th district of Paris, estimates sales are down a third from a normal December.
“We are in a business neighborhood, so people finish work ... and usually during the holiday season they come in, they buy their products and they calmly return home. But now they’re scared to miss their train, so at 5 p.m. they’re running to get home,” he told The Associated Press. “We understand them. Because of this, we have fewer customers than usual.”
Some shops struggle to stay open because their own employees can’t get to work.
Online deliveries are sometimes delayed by tangled traffic — a problem that’s making last-minute shoppers nervous the day before Christmas Eve, when French families often exchange gifts.
Many retailers say they’re being punished for the second year in a row. In November 2018, the yellow vest movement exploded, and violent protests and police crackdowns every Saturday forced many stores to shutter every Saturday for weeks on end at the height of the holiday season.
Paris police have ordered stores and cafes to close along the route of marches held around the capital in recent weeks, to diminish the risk of damage.
And it’s not over yet: Union leaders plan new protests for Jan. 9, and hope to keep up the strike through the holidays.
They’re protesting government plans to raise the retirement age to 64 and take away special privileges for train workers. Macron argues that his reform proposals will make the expensive pension system more financially sustainable, and fairer.
For an economy that’s struggling to rev up growth, the strikes are a particular concern, particularly if they run into months.
The French central bank recently lowered its growth forecast for next year from 1.3% to 1.1%. The finance ministry insists that’s because of trade tensions with the U.S. and China, and that the strikes shouldn’t have lasting impact.
But the government is watching the economic effect of the strikes closely. The top trade and consumer affairs official is meeting every few days with merchants’ groups.
Meanwhile, with trains standing still for weeks on end, a lucky few Paris retailers are seeing business boom : bike shops.
Francois Mori in Paris contributed.
Iran starts new operations at heavy water nuclear reactor
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran began new operations on Monday at a heavy water nuclear reactor, the head of the country’s nuclear agency said. The move was seemingly designed to intensify pressure on Europe to find an effective way around U.S. sanctions that block Tehran’s oil sales abroad.
Starting up the Arak heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit doesn’t violate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. But it does inch Tehran’s program closer toward weapons-grade levels.
Ali Akbar Salehi explained to state TV that the secondary circuit transfers heat to the reactor’s cooling system. He said the entire reactor system will go online in 2021.
Heavy water helps cool reactors, producing plutonium as a byproduct that can potentially be used in nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
Britain is helping Iran redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium it produces. London has filled the role left after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal last year.
Tehran has slowly stepped up violations of the nuclear deal to pressure world powers to provide more incentives to make up for the U.S. withdrawal from the deal. American economic sanctions are having a crushing effect on Iran’s economy.
On Sunday, Adm. Ali Shamkhani of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that his country will take another step in “lowering its commitment to the deal, if Europe does not implement its commitments.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said last month that Iran breached another limit of the nuclear deal by stockpiling more heavy water than the accord allowed.
Also in November, Washington renewed sanctions waivers that allow Russia and other European nations to conduct civilian nuclear cooperation with Iran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.