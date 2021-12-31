People
NFL exec Vincent hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary
NFL executive Troy Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary.
“We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities,” Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday. “They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.”
The NFL entered another hiring cycle this week when teams looking for a head coach were allowed to start interviewing candidates on Tuesday. The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles. At least one of those interviews must be held in-person for any head coach or general manager opening.
Since the Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003, 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, only one Black head coach was hired for seven openings, but 13 Black coordinators and three general managers got jobs.
“Except for the head coaching positions, overall there was significant and historic progress for minority hiring in 2021,” Vincent said. “Statistically, 47% of interview requests for coaches, coordinators and GMs were for minority candidates, and 35% of open hires went to minorities, nearly doubling 2020 in both interviews and hires.”
Vincent, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played from 1992-2006 and a former president of the NFL players union, is the league’s executive vice president of football operations. He wants to see minority hiring become a standard practice in the league and for all businesses and companies.
Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a U.S. resident
NEW YORK — Lawyers for the woman who says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 insisted in a court filing Thursday that she’s a U.S. resident even though the prince’s lawyers say otherwise.
Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed their response to papers earlier this week in which Andrew’s lawyers say she’s really living in Australia, where she has resided for all but two of the last 19 years.
Lawyers for the prince said the lawsuit she filed in August in Manhattan federal court in which she claimed the prince sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2001 should not proceed until it is determined whether she is qualified by residency to file the U.S. lawsuit.
They’ve already asked a judge to toss out the lawsuit on multiple grounds, saying the prince never sexually assaulted Giuffre.
The prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit “baseless.”
But lawyers for Giuffre called the action by Andrew’s attorneys to temporarily halt progression of the lawsuit toward trial a “transparent attempt to delay discovery into his own documents and testimony.”
They said the prince has claimed he has no documents that would be responsive to the majority of requests by Giuffre’s lawyers, including of any communications with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell or the late financier Jeffrey Epstein or relating to his trips to Florida, New York or various locations in London.
