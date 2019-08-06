Kelly accused of soliciting 17-year-old girl in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota prosecutor charged singer R. Kelly on Monday with prostitution and solicitation related to an allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is accused of soliciting the girl after meeting her before a concert in Minneapolis.
Freeman said the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and that the R&B performer gave her his signature and a phone number. When the girl called the number, she was invited to Kelly's hotel. There she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance, Freeman said. He said Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.
A criminal complaint said the girl said Kelly lay on his bed and the girl climbed on top of him "body to body."
"According to Victim, the defendant was rubbing her body" and fondling himself, according to the complaint. "Victim stated that the defendant touched all over her body."
The complaint said the girl attended Kelly's concert "as a guest who did not have to pay," and told her brother what had happened in Kelly's hotel room.
The charges are felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. Freeman said his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.
Carey records new song as theme for ABC's 'mixed-ish'
LOS ANGELES — Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's "black-ish" spinoff.
ABC announced Monday that Carey has co-written and sings the theme music to "mixed-ish." Carey says in a statement that she loves the show's pilot, which focuses on the 1980s upbringing of Tracee Ellis Ross' character, Rainbow.
Carey says she has wanted to collaborate with "black-ish's" creators for some time and providing music for a show focused on a biracial woman like herself is a natural fit.
"mixed-ish" is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 24. It stars Arica Himmel as young Rainbow, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents.
