Thursday night’s Trimble County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting drew a full house to the courtroom with many landowners opposed to a sludge farm at 230 McKinney Lane, just off U.S. 421 North.
Robert Olds, from R&R Septic and Excavation Services in Pleasureville, submitted an application for a Kentucky no discharge operational permit in May. Plans call for constructing a 4.8 million gallon “holding lagoon for untreated food process wastes generated from the TreeHouse (Carriage House) Private Brands facility located in Buckner,” according to the application.
The permit cover letter said Treehouse’s current wastewater treatment system processes wastewater before it is discharged to the Oldham County Environmental Authority’s wastewater treatment plant. Untreated wastewater would be transferred by tankers to the lagoon for land application.
After property owners nearby learned of the company’s intent, a concerted effort was made through a “TC Citizens Against Sludge!” Facebook group, with many showing up to Thursday’s meeting with comments and questions for the commission.
“One of the items that we have in conditional use in A-1 district is land farming of sludge,” chairman Mike Pyles said early in the meeting. “We will take public comment on that. There will be some discussion as to whether or not we want to leave that in there or remove it.”
Pyles then turned the floor over to magistrate Chris Liter to discuss what information he had available.
“I called the Henry County judge’s office and they gave me numbers to each and every member of the Board of Adjustments…the basic reason that Henry County denied is because the use of the land sludge waste pond that was going to go in, in Henry County was because it did not meet the comprehensive plan of Henry County based on safety, health and welfare of the residents of Henry County,” Liter said. “With that being said, the safety part of that is where they were going to put it.
“Twenty tankers a day one way, which is 40 total. Right there where 22 meets 421. That was the safety part. The health part was the odor that it could cause, the smell, the runoff. There was a creek behind the property where this was going to be located that runs all the way down to the Kentucky River down around Lockport, I believe. And the welfare…if they were to approve and change the zoning permit, Henry County would be responsible for manning that landfill with someone that would test the soil, test each load, test everything from the sludge pond.”
Commissioner Bob Yowler discussed briefly the byproducts that result as part of sludge and also impacts to local pollinators.
“Honeybees, mason bees start to use sucrose instead of glucose and it causes colony collapse,” Yowler said. “A rural area in need of fertilization for a lot of our crops, that has to be examined.”
Trent Jeffries owns property adjacent to the tracts of the proposed sludge farm.
“I have livestock running on that property and I’m totally against it from what I’ve gathered,” Jeffries said. “I’ve left messages with the owner to call me, to explain stuff to me, and that was two weeks ago. I’ve yet to get a call from him. I’m just concerned and how’s that going to affect the value of my property and everybody else’s property.”
Diane McKinney lives across the street.
“To see (the farm) turn into something like this is going to disturb me,” she said. “I do not want to see this.”
Todd Bryan shared concern about methane from the site as well as effects on those with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
“This whole kind of processing is fairly new, he said. “There’s not a lot of long-term research on what the effects of this are as you move forward. We really are kind of rolling the dice on this if we let them into the county.”
Russell Young owns property nearby the proposed sludge farm site. Young also served on the steering committee when planning and zoning was in its initial steps.
“If this goes in, the first question I’m going to ask is who’s going to do the environmental study on the ground, on the earth to make sure we don’t have sinkholes running directly into the creek?” he asked. “I’m the proud owner of a piece of property that was my grandfather’s and we have sinkholes today that were not there when I was a child. The ground is shifting, it’s moving. The lake right there on the property he bought on [U.S.] 421 has been repaired how many times because of shifting, because of moving? If it’s allowed to go in there, chances are we’re condemned before he starts. That’s my personal opinion, just from experience.”
John Ellegood, who owns farms in Henry and Trimble counties, said he knew a farmer who actually had positive result with the land application of the food waste.
“He showed me grass that was waist high when he spread it two or three years…the grass where he hadn’t spread it was this short,” he said, indicating a height that was roughly one-third that of where sludge had been applied.
Ellegood later commented the county was “30 years too dang late.”
Gary Taylor offered a reminder of lack of regulation on the southern end of the county.
“I think if we let this go in it’s going to be just like the landfill on the other end of town,” Taylor said. “What else is going to go in down there? We need to stop it now. We should’ve had planning and zoning a long time ago.”
JT Jackson reiterated his concern, along with others, about the “living” nature of a zoning ordinance.
“The problem that most people have is the way its worded can change at any moment,” he said.
During the meeting, commissioner Jim Mitchell read a Facebook post from State Rep. Rick Rand.
“I met this morning in Frankfort with officials from the Energy and Environment Cabinet concerning the sludge farm that is to be located in Trimble County,” Rand wrote. “A permit request has been received by the cabinet to disperse the material on the property and a separate permit for a lagoon on the property to hold the material until it can be spread on the land. As of this morning both permit requests are pending.
“I made a written open records request this morning to get access to all documents pertaining to both permits and I have requested that the cabinet hold a public hearing in Trimble County on this matter.
“I hope to have these documents in hand soon, this should give us access to pertinent information about this situation.
“I am hopeful the state will grant us the public hearing and schedule it soon.
“I will make every effort to keep our community informed as to the progress of this matter.”
Rand shared access to the documents retrieved through the request.
Jesse Long asked Solid Waste Coordinator Teena Drake if there were ordinances in place to deal with this without planning and zoning, as he was holding a copy of the county’s solid waste ordinance.
Long’s opposition to zoning drew criticism from Bryan, who commented earlier.
“So you’re telling me planning and zoning can stop it?” Long replied.
Pyles banged the gavel to restore order. County Attorney Crystal Heinz then addressed the ordinance.
“It’s a great ordinance and it gives you the road map…(Olds) has to apply for a permit currently with fiscal court,” Heinz said. “Fiscal court has a certain amount of days they have to determine whether or not the site is a suitable site. There is a whole slew of things that fiscal court has to consider as to whether or not it’s an appropriate location based on the health, economic, social status there. We have a park, we have a school not far from there. We have Hardy Creek, we have possibly sinkholes we may or may not know about in that area and the ground continuing to shift.”
Magistrate Kenny Green commented that although Henry County has planning and zoning, it didn’t stop R&R Septic and Excavation Services from having a facility in Henry County. The facility is near Defoe, according to the Henry County Local.
Once public comment was finished, there was a brief discussion by commissioners on whether to leave sludge farms as a conditional use in A1 districts. The commission approved a motion to remove it, with Diana Arnold opposed. Commissioner Jonathan Turner was not present for the meeting.
Next steps
The Trimble County Fiscal Court met Monday evening and voted 3-2 in favor of the first reading of an ordinance to repeal planning and zoning.
However, state officials are still in the process of seeking public comment about the sludge farm’s wastewater system application. DOWPublicNotice@ky.gov is the email address where residents can share concerns, favor or opposition to the project. The deadline to submit comment is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
In addition to the application, R&R Septic and Excavation Services also applied for a minor modification to add the facility subplot to the company’s state permit. The Energy and Environment Cabinet has scheduled a public meeting and public hearing for Thursday, Aug. 8 at Bedford Elementary School. The public meeting, which will explain and answer questions about the application and landfarming, begins at 5:15 p.m. The public hearing, which will allow public comments to be recorded, begins at 6:15 p.m. Comments can also be submitted in writing to Danny Anderson, branch manager of the Division of Waste Management’s Solid Waste Branch, 300 Sower Blvd., Second Floor, Frankfort, KY, 40601 no later than the end of business hours on Aug. 16. If submitting in writing, people are asked to reference agency interest No. 128929 and application No. APE20190002.
