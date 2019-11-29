Gov.-elect Beshear announces inauguration plans
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear’s administration has announced plans for his inauguration celebration and swearing-in next month.
Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the state Capitol on Dec. 10.
The events include an inaugural breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History followed by a worship service at First Christian Church. The inaugural parade at the Capitol will begin at 10 a.m. EST, and Beshear will be sworn in at 2 p.m.
A grand march presenting the new governor and lieutenant governor will begin at 8 p.m., and two inaugural balls will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.
A release from Beshear’s transition team says all inaugural events including the balls will be free and open to the public.
Lawsuit: Police department discriminated against gay officer
LOUISVILLE — A lawsuit alleges that a Kentucky police department discriminated against one of its officers because of his sexuality.
The Courier Journal reports Louisville Metro Police Officer Johnny Burgraff alleges he was subjected to inappropriate remarks and passed over for a role because he’s gay. The lawsuit says Lt. Phil Russell ordered Burgraff, the department’s LGBTQ liaison officer, to be counseled for introducing himself to a group of adults and children as gay. It says he was accused of “lustfully” looking at a child.
A department report says Russell denied ordering counseling, but said he was concerned that Burgraff announced his sexuality in light of the department’s child abuse scandal. An internal investigation found his comments weren’t prejudiced.
The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Passport not awarded new Kentucky contract for Medicaid
LOUISVILLE — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration has dropped Louisville’s Passport Health Plan in awarding $8 billion annually in Medicaid contracts.
The state said Wednesday that five other companies have been notified they are getting the statewide contract awards for managed care organizations. The companies are Aetna, Humana, Wellcare and newcomers United Healthcare and Molina Health Care.
Passport CEO Scott Bowers said in a statement the company plans to protest the decision. Passport will continue providing services to Medicaid members through the existing contract term, which expire June 30.
Anthem and Passport were both unsuccessful bidders. Both previously held state contracts for Medicaid managed care.
News outlets report the loss leaves Passport’s future unknown. It was formed in the late 1990s as a nonprofit by local health providers. But Anthem is one of the nation’s largest health benefit companies.
National Park Service to help plan 8 local areas in 5 states
NEW ORLEANS — The National Park Service will provide consultants to help create eight local parks and other recreation and conservation areas in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida.
Park Service landscape architects and community planners work with local communities to help plan parks, trails, greenways and other open spaces, said Deirdre Hewitt, program manager for the park service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program.
Kentucky has two projects accepted for the program. Park service experts will help planners working to create an Ohio River Recreation Trail, starting with the 274-mile stretch from Portsmouth Ohio, to West Point. Others will work with the West Point Revitalization Committee in creating a trail along the path that naturalist John Muir took through Kentucky during his walk to the Gulf of Mexico.
In Mississippi, they’ll help the city of Marks redesign the park where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. began the Poor People’s Campaign, leading a mule train to Washington in 1968. The work would include new areas for hiking, biking and paddling.
In Opelika, Alabama, they’ll help create a master plan for Creekline Trails of Opelika. That’s envisioned as a system of nature trails and shared-use paths that will connect greenspaces with major roads and bike lanes citywide.
In a second Alabama project, Park Service employees will help Baldwin County put on multi-city meetings about its planned cross-county rails-to-trails project. They’ll also help with system-wide design and marketing standards for a multi-use trail connecting several cities.
Two South Carolina projects also are getting assistance. One is a master plan to create publicly accessible blueways and greenways in Florence County. Another is a plan to restore and rehabilitate the Rocky Point Community Forest and create a community support team that can care for it.
