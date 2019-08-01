Former public health nurse sentenced in forgery case
PRINCETON, Ind. — A former public health nurse administrator of the Gibson County Public Health Department charged with forgery was sentenced Wednesday morning in Gibson County Superior Court.
Kelly Kelley, now of Owensboro, was sentenced to 360 days, all suspended to probation. She was originally charged with Level 6 felony forgery, and the charge will be entered as a Class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident in 2016 when Kelley was accused of signing the name of Bradley J. Willis on a check in March. She was charged in 2018.
Kelley had received a 2016 prenatal education program grant, and Willis worked as a consultant for the program. Willis was alerted to a possible issue after receiving a 1099 income statement from the county for $2,800. He said he had never received any money from the county.
The affidavit states a copy of the check was obtained and the signature on the back was in the name of Willis and Kelly Kelley.
Willis said he never gave Kelley permission to sign his name and cash the check.
Kentucky police officer accused of shooting, wounding son
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in Kentucky is accused of shooting and wounding his 24-year-old son in what state police described as a "domestic dispute altercation."
Citing a state police statement, news outlets report troopers responding to a shooting Monday determined that 47-year-old Somerset police Officer Jason Griffith had shot 24-year-old Devin B. Griffith. The younger Griffith was hospitalized.
The Commonwealth Journal reports Trooper Lloyd Cochran said that the son had assaulted his father, who then fired his gun in self-defense.
Cochran says investigators believe that Devin Griffith was unarmed at the time. Cochran says no charges have been filed against the father, though charges are expected to be filed against the son.
Police Chief William Hunt says Jason Griffith is on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Humana: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $940 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $6.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.05 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.24 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $16.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.89 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings to be $17.60 per share.
Humana shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.
Giant tortoise dies at Little Rock zoo
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Zoo says a giant tortoise that lived at the zoo for nearly three decades has died.
The zoo says the 580-pound (263-kilogram) Aldabra tortoise, named Ed, had been under veterinary care for several weeks and was euthanized on Friday because of an intestinal problem that couldn't be resolved.
The zoo says Ed was originally from an island in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. The tortoise was caught in the wild in 1990 then went to the Louisville Zoo before coming to Little Rock in 1991.
The tortoise is the second animal to die at the Little Rock Zoo in recent days. Trudy, a western lowland gorilla believed to be the oldest in captivity, died on Thursday at the age of 63.
