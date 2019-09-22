2nd suspect arrested in Kentucky
fatal shooting of man and his dog
FRANKFORT -- Police in Kentucky have arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man and his dog in a parking garage earlier this month.
News outlets report that the Frankfort Police Department arrested 39-year-old Nena M. Washington on Friday in the death of 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback. Washington is charged with complicity to murder.
Police have said Brumback was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the second floor of a parking garage and later died at the hospital.
Bowman says Brumback's dog was also shot to death.
Antonio Bolling was previously arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in Brumback's death. The 40-year-old has pleaded not guilty.
It's unclear whether Washington has hired an attorney who can comment on the charges.
NASA recognizes work of 3 Kentucky businesses
LOUISVILLE -- NASA has recognized three Kentucky companies for supplying critical elements and tools for the rocket boosters of the Space Launch System rocket.
A statement from NASA says the companies were awarded a Space Launch System Program Manager's Commendation award to recognize excellence in delivering quality products critical to manufacturing the boosters on time. American Synthetic Rubber Co., Eckart and Parker Hannifin were presented the award this week by retired NASA astronaut Col. William "Bill" McArthur on behalf of the agency.
Southern Indiana airport gets
$6M grant for runway extension
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. -- A southern Indiana airport has landed a $6 million federal grant for a runway extension that's been on planners' books for more than a decade.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's grant for the Dubois County Airport Authority will get the project moving at Huntingburg Regional Airport. It will pay for a contractor's work to extend and widen the runaway, including building a tunnel for a county road near the end of the new runway.
Project engineer Curtis Brown tells The (Jasper) Herald that work will likely start in late October.
