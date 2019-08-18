Greyhound passenger says driver using phone before crash
MT. VERNON — A passenger on a Greyhound bus that collided with a truck took a photo of the driver using the phone shortly before the crash.
WKYT-TV reports the passenger's family shared the photo with the station and also with Kentucky State Police.
Officers tell the station that inspecting the bus driver's phone records is standard procedure.
The bus was traveling from Atlanta to Cincinnati when it crashed Thursday afternoon in Rockcastle County. Investigators say the bus left its lane and collided with a flatbed truck. Seventeen people were injured.
Taylor McClain who was sitting on the right-hand side of the bus, says he saw the driver on the phone. He says, "You're putting everybody's lives in danger."
Greyhound says it has a zero-tolerance policy for using a phone while driving.
90 panels reported stolen from southern Indiana solar farm
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — A solar power generating farm in southern Indiana was disrupted when about 90 panels were stolen.
Hoosier Energy says the theft from the Henryville Solar facility in Clark County was spotted Wednesday and reported to police.
The Bloomington-based company says the stolen industrial panels have little resale value and aren't useable for residential solar power. The solar farm near Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 4,100 panels. The company says electricity to customers wasn't disrupted.
Company spokesman Greg Seiter says whoever stole the panels risked electrocution in the high-voltage area.
Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples suspects multiple people took part in stealing the equipment valued at about $20,000.
Hoosier Energy operates several solar farms helping produce power for 18 electrical cooperatives in southern and central Indiana and southeastern Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.