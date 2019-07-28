A Memorial Day weekend trip to Green River Lake may have resulted in a Kentucky man contracting a flesh-eating bacteria.
Recently, Ashley Metcalf, of Lancaster, posted on Facebook that her husband, Jonathan, was still battling the after-effects nearly two months after an incident that occurred near the Pikes Ridge Campground area of Green River Lake.
In the post, she noted that one surgeon told her that Jonathan had necrotizing fasciitis.
The Center for Disease Control describes necrotizing fasciitis as a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and can even cause death.
It has been in national news lately after a Texas man, Gary Evans, died from the bacteria on July 8 and an Alabama man, Ricky Rutherford, is “fighting for his life” after a recent kayaking trip, local TV station WAFF 48 reported last week.
“I’ve been in mudholes, creeks, four-wheels my whole life, probably every body of water there is,” Jonathan told WKYT in a recent interview. “Most of them I was fine in. This never would have crossed my mind something like this could have hit me. It’s something you see on Facebook that you never think could be in your house.”
Ashley Metcalf’s Facebook post did note, though, that culture tests did not come back positive for necrotizing fasciitis and that the incident could have been the result of some other factor.
Because of the severity of the bacteria, though, officials have taken every precaution to ensure that the lake water is safe for public use, and no restrictions were posted at the lake as of press time, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Green River Lake manager Lori Brewster confirmed that, to her knowledge, this reported case is the first of its kind in this area.
“Not that we’re aware of,” Brewster said when asked whether or not this situation has occurred before at Green River Lake, “not until this reported case.”
Dr. Tisha Johnson, the acting infectious disease branch manager for the Division of Epidemiology and Health Planning (which is part of the Kentucky Department for Public Health), said that necrotizing fasciitis is “incredibly rare” but very serious.
She added that anyone with an open wound or skin infection — which includes cuts and scrapes, burns, insect bites, puncture wounds (including those due to intravenous or IV drug use) and surgical wounds, among others — should avoid spending time in hot tubs, swimming pools or natural bodies of water.
“The skin acts as a natural barrier to keep us from getting bacteria,” she said, adding that an open wound negates that protection.
The CDC website added that common sense and good wound care — especially using soap and water to clean all minor cuts and injuries — are the best ways to prevent a bacterial skin infection.
Since 2010, the CDC estimates that approximately 700 to 1200 cases of necrotizing fasciitis caused by group A strep occur each year in the United States, although the website noted this is likely an underestimate.
The CDC also reported that, even with treatment, up to one in three people with necrotizing fasciitis die from the infection.
This is why Johnson said that anyone with any of the early signs of the flesh-eating bacteria — a red or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly, severe pain and fever — should see a physician as quickly as possible.
“They should seek immediate medical attention,” she said.
While Johnson was unable to comment about this specific reported case, she noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been coordinating closely with the Kentucky Division of Water and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to help “ensure public safety.”
The Corps put out a statement last week saying that the partnership was “due to recent public concern of a rare bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis.
“Public safety is always our number one priority,” it read.
According to a separate statement Monday on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page — which was posted in response to a question about whether or not Green River Lake is tested for group A Streptococcus, which is thought to be the most common cause of necrotizing fasciitis — the U.S. Corps of Engineers noted that the Clean Water Act “establishes state governments as water quality authorities.”
“ … As such, [this] designates to them the responsibility of establishing water quality standards for ecological and human health,” the statement read. “The Corps does not have this authority and follows the state’s lead on water quality testing and data interpretation.”
The statement added that, due to the fact that “recreation is a Congressionally authorized project purpose at Green River Lake,” the Corps does regularly monitor the lake so they can protect and inform members of the public that are using the properties.
However, it noted that there is no current recreational water quality standards or monitoring methods have been established by the state of Kentucky for Group A Strep or other bacteria that are suspected to cause necrotizing fasciitis.
“We do regularly test E. coli and cyanobacteria levels,” the statement read, “for which there are established water quality standards. The most recent results of that testing indicates levels are below standards.”
The Corps encourages anyone who would like more information about water quality standards in the state to contact the Kentucky Division of Water at 502-564-3410. Those wanting more information or who have concerns about specific bacteria should reach out to Erin Blau with the Kentucky Department for Public Health at 502-564-3261 x 4231 or a primary care provider.
“We will continue to keep the public informed of any potential risks,” a statement from the Corps read. “Our goal is to provide as much information as possible so that individuals can make the best decision for themselves and their families.”
More information can be found on necrotizing fasciitis by visiting the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/groupastrep/diseases-public/necrotizing-fasciitis.html.
