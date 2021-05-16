After production stopped at Tower Manufacturing in the fall of 2007, there were occasional inquiries about bringing life back to the site, but over time all interest seemed to fade away as the building sat empty and deteriorating for more than a decade.
On Thursday, the building’s new owners and old — as well as a big turnout of local residents and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — celebrated a rebirth of the old factory with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the new Riverside Tower Lofts, marking not just a rejuvenation of the building, but the development of more affordable housing for local residents.
“When together we work together, we can do great things,” said Crouch, who praised the efforts that made the project a reality.
“The government can light a path,” she said, but it is “the hard work of Madison and the partnerships” that indicates “what can be done when we work together.”
Crouch also called on a quote from author Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
Riverside Tower Lofts, developed in a massive building that had long been known as the Tack Factory, will provide 42 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units for low income seniors age 62 and older.
“We are celebrating quality housing for seniors,” Crouch said.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said the grand opening is exciting for the seniors and the community.
“These are beautiful homes and they are affordable,” he said. “This is changing lives of people in our community.”
Courtney noted that the development is particularly important in Madison where he said real estate prices have increased 30% in the last year. Citing statistics from Insurify that rank Indiana in the top 10 real estate markets in the nation and information from the Indiana Association of Realtors that place Madison second in the nation in post-pandemic real estate boon, Courtney said the city needs projects like Riverside Tower Lofts and others.
“Affordable housing is needed in Madison now more than ever,” Courtney said.
Much of the credit for driving the project forward went to the Stellar Community designation the city received in 2017 and the awareness and financial benefits that program provides.
“Once we were designated as Stellar, people all over started to notice us. It brought attention to what we had,” said Camille Fife, former preservation planner for the City of Madison.
The project received funding from Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority through the Stellar Community Housing Tax Credits, City of Madison and the City of Madison Redevelopment Commission.
The property was developed by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, and Clayton Pace, director of development for company, said it “was only because of Stellar and the vision of everyone here today” that the rejuvenation and adaptive reuse of the property was achieved.
He admitted that it was a challenge to transform the Old Tack Factory into apartments. “Adaptive reuse can be extremely difficult” but he credited Brandon Denton, co-founder and partner of Denton Floyd, for his vision on what it could become. “It could not have been done without effort and passion.”
On hand for the event were Denny Spinner, executive director of Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Additionally, Ginny Welch, whose husband, former Mayor Damon Welch, was instrumental in the city’s efforts to revitalize the property, and Andrew Forrester, former Community Relations Director for the City of Madison.
Fife also credited Glenn Perkins of D&H Holdings, who had purchased the building from Tower Manufacturing in 2008. Even though Perkins’ hopes for the building never reached fruition, she said he made sure the structure remained intact.
“He had offers for a lot of money to demolish the building and to use the timber,” Fife said. “He did not do that. He held out.”
Also on hand was Bob Cooke, the last owner of Tower Manufacturing who had worked there 34 years, first as president before purchasing the company in 2001.
“Business was good in the beginning,” said Cooke, but “was a losing battle” in the end as the company could not compete with overseas competition, leading to the closing of Tower Manufacturing after 111 years.
But even with the Old Tack Factory gone, Thursday was a beautiful day for Cooke just seeing the property at 1001 West Second Street revitalized and ready to be enjoyed well into the future.
“I had wanted to see something done with it,” said Cooke, noting that watching the ribbon cutting brought a deep sense gratitude to everyone involved who made it possible.
