Longtime state lawmaker and local businessman Dorsey Ridley says outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has been "throwing bombs" and telling at least one blatant lie about him on the way out of office.
"He went after me personally," Ridley said, adding that he wants "my community" in the Henderson area to know the truth. Saturday morning on Twitter, Bevin posted: "#ICYMI: @RockyforKY & @DorseyRidley voted against fully funding teacher’s pensions while voting for the “greed bill” to enrich their own pension. Now, they could make millions on the backs of Kentuckians as part of @AndyBeshearKY's admin." Because Kentucky House Democratic Leader Rocky Adkins hasn't retired from the state legislature yet, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, he is eligible for a higher pension by accepting a job as a senior adviser with Gov.-elect Andy Beshear. The practice known as "pension spiking" was made possible by a 2005 law enacted by the General Assembly that became known as the "Greed Bill," according to the Courier Journal. It applied only to legislators. Many lawmakers have gone on to bolster their pensions by taking jobs as judges, university administrators or in the executive branch, working for a governor. Bevin issued an order last week that would prohibit "pension spiking," which allows legislators who take higher-paying state jobs to calculate their pensions based on their highest three years of salary in the new job, rather than on their years of legislative service. Political experts called Bevin's move one aimed squarely at Adkins, and say new Gov. Beshear can rescind that order. But Ridley told The Gleaner on Monday, while packing for his new post in Frankfort as Legislative Services Director in the Beshear administration, that he wants people to know that isn't the case for him. "There's no super sizing" of his pension, Ridley said, because his legislative pension was set in 2018 when he left the Kentucky Senate after multiple terms as a state representative and senator. "I can't do what he is talking about," Ridley said. He served three terms in the Kentucky Senate before being narrowly defeated by Robby Mills (R-Henderson) in 2018. Before that, Ridley had served in the state House of Representatives from 1987-94. Ridley, 66, said his legislative pension is set at just over $2,000 a month, and his new post in the incoming Beshear administration will start him off from scratch in that department. In other words, he would have to work at least five years to be vested in a new pension. Ridley said it's not an uncommon move for Bevin to spread dissent by misstating facts. After losing the election and a subsequent recanvass, Bevin told several media outlets that Democrats had manipulated the election results by "harvesting" votes without backing up those claims in any way or explaining what he meant. "He has undermined the confidence of the voters of the state of Kentucky," Ridley said.
