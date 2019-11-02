Owensboro and Daviess County school districts will commemorate Veterans Day with multiple events and celebrations throughout the next two weeks that are open to veterans and active military as well as the public.
DCPS spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said the events are a way to celebrate freedoms that were made possible by veterans.
“We’re proud to do this,” Wimsatt said. “It’s a great opportunity to involve our students in these ceremonies to recognize and celebrate those who have served our country through military service and to bring together these generations so that we can learn from one another.”
DCPS asks that anyone wishing to attend any of the following events contact the school in advance so they can prepare enough food and refreshments for everyone attending.
Additionally, the schools invite all active service and retired veterans to attend all regular-season events as honored guests, free of charge, including athletic events, concerts and performances.
West Louisville Elementary School will host its annual Veterans Day program at 8 a.m. Monday. The celebration will include special messages written by WLES students and patriotic songs honoring the nation’s heroes. This year’s event will feature a special recognition of veterans of the Vietnam War. Guest speaker is Spec. Andrew Clouse of the U.S. Army Reserves, who has served for 12 years as a chaplain’s assistant through active duty and the reserves. All veterans are invited to a free breakfast at 7 a.m.; cost for other guests is $2.50. School contact is Nathan Satterly at 270-852-7650.
Meadow Lands Elementary School will honor veterans with a special ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Monday, including a Color Guard presentation, choir and student performances, and a presentation by the MLES Boys’ Group of cards and refreshments. Guest speaker is Sgt. H. Casey Howard, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004-08. School contact is Brad Dedman at 270-852-7450.
Daviess County Middle School will host a special breakfast for veterans at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, followed by a program at 8:30 a.m. Guest speaker is Brandon Carlson, a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. The Daviess County High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The student-led program will also feature presentations by the DCMS band and choir. School contact is Katie Albers at 270-852-7600.
Sorgho Elementary will host Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright as guest speaker for a special Veterans Day program scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. Smith-Wright was the first woman elected to serve as president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization and was the first African-American to hold the office of state president of the AmVets Ladies Auxiliary. The Apollo High School Air Force JROTC cadets will present the colors during this program. SES students will speak and sing as part of this program. School contact is Shelley Mattingly at 270-852-7470.
Tamarack Elementary will honor family members of Tamarack students who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with a special ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday. The program will include a patriotic medley presented by the TES Singing Stars choir. Guest speaker Sgt. Conrad L. Francis, a U.S. Army, retired, who served as a forward observer in a 60-foot tower near Long Bienh, Vietnam, will share remarks on the theme of “Who a Veteran Is.” School contact is Jessica Morris 270-852-7550.
Deer Park Elementary will host a breakfast honoring veterans at 7 a.m. Friday, followed by a patriotic program at 7:45 a.m. School contact Julie Hawkins at 270-852-7270.
Burns Elementary will host a Veterans Day celebration at 8 a.m. Friday in the school gymnasium. Guest speaker is Lt. Col. Rick Fagan who is retired from the U.S. Army. School contact is Davey Mills at 270-852-7170.
East View Elementary School will host a special ceremony to honor veterans with guest speaker Spec. Logan Bickett, a graduate of Daviess County High School and a member of the Kentucky National Guard since 2016. Bickett has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal for graduating from Advanced Individual Training at the top of his class. All veterans are invited to a light breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. School contact is Beth Hutchinson at 270-852-7350.
Burns Middle School will honor veterans and those on active duty with breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday followed by a special program at 9 a.m. The BMS chorus, band and orchestra will perform and the Apollo High School Air Force JROTC will present colors. Guest speaker is Jeremy Camron, principal of Owensboro Day Treatment, who enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served with the U.S. Marine Corps as a hospital corpsman third class for four years prior to returning to school to become a teacher. School contact is Victoria Self at 270-852-7400.
Country Heights Elementary School will host guest speaker Cathy Mullins, president of the Kentucky chapter of Gold Star Mothers, during a special ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The Daviess County High School Navy JROTC will present the colors as part of this student-led program. School contact is Cindy Heady at 270-852-7250.
Southern Oaks Elementary School will host an assembly honoring veterans at 1 p.m. Friday. Veterans are welcome to arrive early and enjoy refreshments and a “meet and greet” reception. The assembly will include a presentation of colors by the Daviess County High School Navy JROTC, student presentations from each grade level and music performed by the Stallion Singers. School contact is Jennifer Humphrey at 270-852-7570.
Audubon Elementary School will host a free breakfast for all veterans from 6:50 to 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, followed by a commemorative ceremony in the school gym. Those planning to attend are requested to contact Kelly May at 270-852-7150 by Wednesday.
Daviess County High School will host a special Veterans Day celebration beginning with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, followed by a program at 8:30 a.m. in the school gym. All veterans and their families are invited as honored guests. Principal Matt Mason and Navy JROTC instructor LCDR Stephen White, USN (Ret.), will share remarks, followed by guest speaker Gen. D. Allen Youngman, who retired as adjutant general, Kentucky National Guard. School contact is Stephen White at 270-852-7300.
Apollo High School will host its 16th annual Veterans Day event that begins with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. Those wishing to attend the breakfast are asked to call Lynne Ferguson at 270-852-7100 by Wednesday. A special program will begin at 8:30 a.m. for students, staff and invited guests, honoring Col. Edgar Paul, who is retiring after 27 years as senior aerospace science instructor at Apollo High School. Col. Paul began his career as a JROTC instructor in December 1992.
Heritage Park High School will host a Veterans Day assembly from 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, at the Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square. The program will feature a guest speaker and will be followed by a lunch for veterans and special guests. School contact is Michelle Ruckdeschel at 270-852-7200.
Highland Elementary School will host a Veterans Day program at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, with a special performance by the Highland Choir. Light refreshments will be served. Guest speaker is Melody Wallace, a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She served as a hospital corpsman with the Marines at Cherry Point Naval Air Station and at the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune from 1991-95. She currently teaches seventh grade language arts at College View Middle School. School contact is Leslie Peveler at 270-852-7370.
College View Middle School will host a reception for all veterans at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, followed by a special program at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is Matthew Fitzgerald of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Daviess County High School Navy JROTC will present the colors. The student-led program will feature performances by CVMS band and choir. School contact is Kathy Hagan at 270-852-7500.
Whitesville Elementary School invites all veterans, their families and the community to enjoy breakfast at 7 a.m. on Nov. 15. Veterans eat free; cost for other guests is $2.50. A student-led program, “Voices for Veterans,” begins at 8 a.m. in the gymnasium, and includes presentation of colors, remarks by a special guest speaker, songs by the Wildcat Choir, a poetry reading, salute to the armed forces and a tribute to all who have served our country. All veterans in attendance will be recognized and presented with a token of appreciation by WES students. School contact is Tricia Murphy at 270-852-7670.
Sutton Elementary School will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Monday at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Estes Elementary School will have a Veterans Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Friday followed by a Veterans Day assembly at 9 a.m.
Newton Parrish Elementary School will have a Veterans Day Assembly on at 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
Cravens Elementary School will hold Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly at 7 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Innovation Middle invites all veterans, retired and active military for a luncheon in their honor from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15. Anyone interested can RSVP Amanda Hirtz by Nov. 12 at 270-686-1159.
Owensboro Middle School will host a Veterans Day Program at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.