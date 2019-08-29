No dog can resist a varmint chase, even if the prey runs into precarious situations. That was the scenario Tuesday morning when “Harvey,” a therapy dog living at Lawrenceburg's Heritage Hall on Main Street, escaped from the facility and followed a groundhog straight into a nearby storm drain. Peyton Bowman, owner of the 5-year-old beagle, said a guest opened one of the outside doors and the dog escaped his grip. “Someone came in and Harvey went out the door,” Bowman said. “That’s when he saw the groundhog and took off.” First responders arrived just after 11 a.m. Emergency Management Director Bart Powell was among the first to survey the situation, stooping to his knees at the opening and using a laser device to measure distance. Powell said the dog travelled 27 feet into the storm drain and could be heard treading water. A crowd of Heritage Hall employees and city officials, including City Engineer Monty Rhode and maintenance foreman Brad Wellman, along with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department EMS, the Lawrenceburg Police Department, and the city road department gathered around the storm drain. At various intervals, panicked barking and whimpering could be heard beneath the ground. Some bystanders initially thought the storm drain emptied on the opposite end of the building, but city officials confirmed that the storm drain only had one exit located in the industrial park. With the dog treading water and in danger of drowning, first responders decided to start digging no more than 10 minutes after their arrival. “We used a pipe string to keep track of the pipe,” Powell said. “The idea was to dig down to the pipe and breach it with a jackhammer.” They made swift progress digging toward the pipe until roughly 10 minutes later, the situation took an unexpected turn. Harvey cavalierly ran out of the storm drain opening, his fur soaking wet. He bee-lined directly to his owner, Peyton Bowman, who was sitting kitty-corner to the drain. “I was just so excited he was able to get out,” Bowman said. “I was so worried he would get stuck.” Powell inspected the animal shortly after and noticed a small cut above the dog’s eye. He said the dog appeared fine, but recommended a vet checkup. “We’re already sending him to the vet so they can check out the wound and give him a bath,” Bowman said. Mayor Troy Young was also at the scene and said more help was being called in when the dog emerged from the drain. Young said equipment and additional help was on the way when the dog emerged from the drain. “We were calling for a camera and a backhoe,” said Young, adding the response from all of the first responders was impressive. “It’s great to see all of the first responders working together.” “I’m glad the dog’s alive and we prevented substantial financial damage to the facility,” Powell said.
