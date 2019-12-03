HENDERSON -- Henderson Fiscal Court has joined its city counterparts in approving rules for solar installations. But there will be another chance for the public to ask questions and raise any potential issues.
The Henderson City-County Planning Commission will hold a forum today during its meeting in the Henderson Municipal Building. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The forum was discussed during last Tuesday's meeting of Henderson Fiscal Court, at which time the panel approved a county resolution for proposed solar energy systems.
The county's resolution is similar to the one passed by the Henderson City Commission on Nov. 20. But officials have pointed out that the potential for conflicts and questions is greater in the county, where any potential "solar farms" would be located.
The focus on solar energy has gained momentum since various companies started scouting locations in Henderson County, according to government officials.
In past fiscal court meetings when proposed zoning amendments were discussed, Brian Bishop, executive director of the planning commission told magistrates, "Solar farms are on the horizon, and I think it would be best for us to be prepared as quickly as possible."
Bishop said the planning commission used a template from neighboring Daviess County, which recently updated its zoning ordinance involving solar systems.
When the resolution came before fiscal court on Tuesday, Magistrates Tim Southard and Charlie McCollom abstained from the vote, but Butch Puttman, Beth Moran, Keith Berry and Judge-executive Brad Schneider voted in favor of it.
"I'm on the committee dealing with some of the rules and regulations for getting this put together," Southard said. "Plus, I also farm and there is a possibility of some personal gain so I'm going to abstain from this vote."
"Since our last meeting," McCollom said, "my family has been approached about this so I'm going to abstain as well."
The county resolution defines three levels of solar energy systems:
A Level 1 solar energy system is "a roof-mounted system on any code- compliant structure or any ground mounted system on an area of up to 50% of the footprint of the primary structure, but not more than one acre or 25 feet tall or any building integrated system.
A Level 2 is covered by three distinctions:
(a) "In an agricultural zone the area of the SES shall not exceed one-half acre in size and shall require a building permit issued by the Henderson County Codes Department. In areas exceeding one-half acre, a site plan shall be required by the Henderson City-County Planning Commission."
(b) "In an industrial zone the SES shall not exceed 10 acres in size."
(c) "In an Industrial Zone, an SES of any size shall require a site plan approved by the Henderson City-County Planning Commission."
A Level 3 Solar Energy System: "Any system which does not satisfy the parameters for a Level 1 or Level 2."
The resolution also stipulates that a Level 3 SES which is more on the scale of an industrial size system instead of one for personal use will have an 8-foot-tall fence and a visual buffer "to reduce the view of the SES from residential dwelling units on adjacent lots."
There are also requirements for the decommissioning of a Level 3 SES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.