Man accused of arson in fire at office of senator-elect
HARLAN — A Kentucky man is accused of deliberately setting fire to a building owned by a Kentucky senator-elect that housed his law office and six apartments.
Police charged 22-year-old Adam Mills with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and fleeing from police in connection with the fire that destroyed the building in downtown Harlan owned by Sen.-elect Johnnie L. Turner, news outlets reported.
Harlan Police Lt. Mitchell Alford said in an arrest citation that Mills was a tenant of Turner’s and set the blaze on Saturday “after a disagreement” with Turner.
First responders who saw smoke after arriving on the scene warned residents about the blaze and got them all out safely.
Mills was being held at the Harlan County Detention Center. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
Turner called the situation tragic, but said he’s glad it wasn’t worse.
“I mean that building’s gone, but thank God that nobody got hurt, that’s all that matters to me,” he told WYMT-TV.
Scholarship to honor photographer killed at Kentucky protest
LOUISVILLE — A scholarship for Kentucky high school students will honor a man fatally shot at a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, according to a Tuesday announcement.
Tyler Gerth, 27, was killed in late June near a demonstration at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park for Taylor, a Louisville emergency medical technician who was shot multiple times during a police raid at her apartment in March.
The Tyler Gerth Memorial Foundation announced that a scholarship in Gerth’s honor would be established to help young men attend his high school alma mater, Trinity High School.
The Catholic college preparatory school in Louisville costs upward of $15,000 a year, The Courier-Journal reported.
Gerth, who photographed the Breonna Taylor protests and would post those photos to his Instagram account, was remembered by family members as “incredibly kind, tenderhearted and generous, holding deep convictions and faith.”
“It was this sense of justice that drove Tyler to be part of the peaceful demonstrations advocating for the destruction of the systemic racism within our society’s systems,” his family said in a statement at the time.
Lake Cumberland visitors’ center takes COVID-related action
SOMERSET — The Lake Cumberland visitors’ center is accepting visitors by appointment only through the end of 2020 as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The public is asked to call the visitors’ center to make an appointment before traveling to its location in Somerset, the corps said. The number is 606-679-6337, and people can call between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
“We are temporarily making appointments to safeguard our staff and visitors as coronavirus cases have been on the rise locally,” said Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager. “The public can call, and if prompted, leave a message. One of our staff members will call back and make arrangements.”
The visitors’ center plans to reassess its appointment policy at the end of December 2020, the corps said.
Louisville mayor declares racism a public health crisis
LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s mayor, weathering heavy criticism in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting, has outlined a series of steps to improve racial disparities in Kentucky’s largest city.
Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order Tuesday declaring racism a public health crisis. He said officials “need to do everything we can to repair distrust through action.”
Taylor’s death “made our city a focal point for America’s reckoning on racial justice,” Fischer said.
The order outlines seven areas for city government to address, including public safety, Black employment, housing and voting.
Protesters have highlighted racial injustices since Taylor’s shooting earlier this year and have called on Fischer to fire the officers involved in the Taylor shooting. One officer was fired in June. Fischer is in his third term as mayor. His term expires in 2022.
Taylor, a Black medical worker, was fatally shot by police during a drug raid at her apartment on March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.