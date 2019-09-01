Sean Ramey, a Crestwood native and the owner and founder of Kentucky Tae Kwon Do Fitness Academy, was the lead actor in “Primal Instinct’s” third episode in its second season titled “Evil Eye.” “Primal Instinct,” a documentary anthology of true crime stories that airs on Investigation Discovery channel, had Ramey play Patrick Brown, a war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who develops a relationship with a woman that ends in shocking events. Ramey was drawn to the role because of the challenge of playing a veteran suffering from PTSD, along with it being based on true events. “It was one of the more taxing roles because of the PTSD factor, you had to get a little bit deeper and try to act,” Ramey said. “It was a challenge I enjoyed because I thought it was great to get PTSD out in the open. I thought it was nice to bring awareness to that.” Though some actors don’t like portraying real people, Ramey found it easier because he could read stories and research case history on Brown. “He was a military guy, he was close with his buddies and he was the life of the party,” Ramey said. “With all that being brought in the open, I didn’t really have to come up with my own character.” The episode was filmed over five days in March in New York City and New Jersey, though the show is set in Indianapolis. The production kept filming trim. Only one scene that Ramey acted in was cut. The scene was Ramey’s favorite part from the episode, but he admitted that it didn’t fit with his character, who never showed fits of anger until the end of the episode. “They had me grab the phone and break it on the table,” Ramey said. “It goes everywhere, they had great camera angles. I hit it just right where all the buttons popped out of the cordless phone. I really wanted it, but they cut it out.” Ramey’s casting in “Primal Instinct” was different than any of his roles, which include appearances in “Chicago Fire,” “Tiger” and “Famous and Afraid,” among others. “It’s the first time this has happened, the director emailed me personally asking me to send in my audition tape,” Ramey said. “He said ‘you are on my short list.’ I never really received that before, someone saying ‘I want you to audition.’” Ramey, who started acting as a child by auditioning for movies and commercials, was a contestant in the reality TV series, “The Bachelorette,” in the fourth season. “I always like to say that I am a full-time Martial Artist and part-time actor because when you try to pursue something and make something that’s not, you lose the hobby and passion for it,” Ramey said. “I don’t want to make it a job. Acting is more fun.” With his knowledge in martial arts, Ramey has become more involved in stunt coordinating in recent years. He has been a stunt coordinator on five different projects in the last 18 months. “Primal Instinct’s” “Evil Eye” episode debuted on July 25. It is available to stream on Amazon and Investigation Discovery.
