Teacher wins state Farm Bureau award

MADISONVILLE -- In the center of Pride Elementary School sits the Courtyard of Curiosity Garden, tended by students and its creator.
For nine years, Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at the school, has cultivated both the garden and her students. Gates will be presented the Kentucky Farm Bureau Excellence in Ag Literacy Award on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Galt House in Louisville.
The award recognizes and rewards teachers who excel in their efforts to incorporate agricultural concepts throughout their core academic studies, according to submission guidelines.
"About two months ago, Shirley Peyton (with Hopkins County Farm Bureau) sent me an application in the mail, and it was covered in post-it notes with school anecdotes -- like, 'I've heard a lot about your gardening program,' " Gates said. "Peyton wrote, 'Hard work should be rewarded, I really think you should pursue this nomination.' "
Gates said she put the application to the side for a little while because she was hesitant with the title of the award.
"My mind went to ag teachers, and you see that more at the high school level," she said. "I didn't seriously think that I could win."
About a month later, Gates received an email from Peyton asking if she had looked at the application. Gates, ever the educator, did her homework to see if she could qualify for the award. She looked at the previous winner and compared notes to see if she had a chance.
"The more I thought about it, I realized that maybe I did have a valid application to pursue this award," she said. Gates got her paperwork in order and submitted it. She found out Monday that she is the recipient.
As a teacher, Gates has pursued grants and funding for not only the Courtyard of Curiosity program but also an egg incubator. With the incubator, she has taught students about the life cycle of a chicken. She also dissects owl pellets with students and ties it to the food chain. Her love and curiosity about nature influence each of her programs.
"I'm a real nature-oriented person, and those projects are things that I value," she said. "I feel like our kids are on technology so much that they are out of connection with what's going on in the world. Our Courtyard of Curiosity connects students back to how to grow food, and do it naturally."
As a former Pride Falcon, Gates said it means a lot to her to be able to teach at her old school. In her 23rd year of teaching, she has taught all grade levels at Pride, and for the last nine years, has taught fifth grade.
At Pride, the Courtyard of Curiosity program is available for students fourth-grade and above. Students apply to join, part of the process is submitting a persuasive essay to see if students are genuinely interested, Gates said.
"You have to write a letter and tell her why you want to be in Courtyard, and it's not just because you want an after-school activity," said fifth-grader Aarron Hibbs.
The Courtyard of Curiosity program is both an afterschool and summer program. Students plant, grow and harvest the garden -- growing squash, peppers, tomatoes, strawberries and more. The program produces critical thinking and problem solving as students have to learn how to best care for their crops.
"We had this mysterious bug show up on our squash plants," Gates said. "We used technology to try to identify the bug, a squash beetle. We are all organic out there; we use organic soils, fertilizers. We don't introduce chemicals, so we had to find a way to get rid of these squash beetles without using harmful chemicals to the plants."
After harvest, students wash and clean the produce, then take them to a food bank.
"The kids not only grew it, harvested it, cleaned it, bagged it, but they also go to the food banks," she said. "Students have a permanent memory of not only can they do things like this for their family, but when they have more of something than they need, they can take that surplus and give it back to people in need. There's a lot of academics to the Courtyard of Curiosity Progam, but there's also a lot of character development, too."
The program has had a significant impact on former students, said Gates.
"The things we do at this level can have a greater impact, kind of a ripple effect throughout student's lives and what they choose to do," she said. "One of my students is now in college and pursuing veterinary science. She wrote a letter of support (for the ag literacy award), and she had a very vivid memory of her fifth-grade year. She wrote about how her fifth-grade year inspired her to go into that field as a college student."
Comments like that from former students are the reward for Gates. She said that fundraisers and grants help to fund the program.
"All of the hours put in during the summertime, that's not something I'm paid for," she said. "I get the non-tangible reward of seeing it impact kids. It helps them, not only as lifelong learners, but it might inspire them to go into a career that is related to ag or science. All of the opportunities we offer, they plant seeds that later might develop into something that they want to do."
