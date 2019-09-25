Dana Fisher has studied environmental activism for decades, but the crowds of people who took to the streets Friday to demand aggressive measures against climate change were unlike any she'd seen.
They were young. They were diverse. And they were overwhelmingly girls.
"Something different is happening here," the University of Maryland sociologist said. "We have a new wave of contention in society that's being led by women. ... And the youth climate movement is leading this generational shift."
In a survey of more than 100 U.S. organizers of the climate strike and nearly 200 participants in the Washington event, Fisher found that 68% of organizers and 58% of participants identified as female. People of color made up at least 33% of the protesters in Washington -- a proportion that almost matches the racial demographics of the United States.
These findings jibe with results of a recent poll of American teenagers conducted by The Washington Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation. The poll found that 46% of girls said climate change was "extremely important" to them personally, compared with 23% of boys. At least twice as many black and Hispanic teens participated in school walkouts on climate change than their white counterparts, and girls were slightly more likely to have attended a walkout than boys.
The female leadership of the climate strikes represents a significant change for a movement that has traditionally been dominated by white men, Fisher said. A 2014 study by the Green Diversity Initiative found that people of color made up about 12% of staff members and leadership at nongovernmental environmental organizations and foundations. Thirty percent of their top positions were held by women.
But those numbers may be starting to shift. A follow-up survey in 2018 found that women constituted 52% of senior staff and 40% of board members at environmental NGOs.
